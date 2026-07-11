Jacob Denney goes back-to-back with Jefferson County Fairgrounds Night 1 Victory

Already having won Wednesday night’s event at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds Raceway in Beloit, Kansas, with the USAC NOS Energy National Midget Championship, Jacob Denney was entering the two-night affair at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Fairbury, Nebraska, with tons of momentum and seeking back-to-back victories. With a record 40 midgets on hand at the speedway, Denney had to hold off fierce competition in a 30-lap feature. He started third and was able to work his way quickly to grab his second victory in the past two days with his Toyota Racing Development/Keith Kunz Motorsports entry.

“My car was really good (during the green-flag runs),” Denney said to Flo Racing on the frontstretch. “I could start a pace and kind of set it. I could maintain the pace the whole time. I didn’t really have to push it. I got through all the holes really nice, and that’s what you need on a track like this. It’s really technical. You couldn’t really push that hard, or you’d make a mistake. So, it was nice to be able to run a solid pace all race long, and try to make as little mistakes as possible.

“Those cautions definitely made it tough. I didn’t know if I should rip the top because you have so much more speed down the back straightaway or slide myself. Had a great car again tonight. Can’t thank my guys enough. They were busting their tails before the feature started.”

As previously mentioned, a record 40 midgets showed up for the two-day show, with Friday night being the first of two nights. However, only 24 cars could start the feature.

Prior to the four heat races, including the semi-feature as well as the C-feature, there was a hot lap session and a two-lap qualifying session. Brecken Reese set the pace in hot laps with a time of 11.166 seconds, while Justin Grant again set the quick time in qualifying, posting a lap time of 11.122 seconds.

With the four heat races set, they were 10 laps apiece, and the top five transferred to the main event. The semi-feature would take the top four. There was also a C-feature, which also took the top four.

During the first heat race, Reese started on the inside row, while Kale Drake started on the outside pole. At the drop of the green, Drake took the early advantage using the high side to his advantage. However, Drake’s machine got a little bobbly after exiting Turn 2, allowing Reese to take the lead. An early caution came out for Blaze Bennett, who came to a stop sideways off Turn 4.

With the only yellow during this heat race, Reese held on to his position and went on to secure the victory. Drake, Adam Trimble, Justin Grant, and Cale Coons were the top five transfers.

In the second heat event, Trey Zorn, out of Russell, Kansas, started on the pole, taking the inside lane, with Drew Sherman on the outside. Unlike the previous heat, there was no yellow, and Zorn grabbed an easy win. Drake Edwards, Sherman, Cannon McIntosh, and Haidyn Hansen were the transfers.

Wout Hoffmans was originally supposed to start on the pole position for the third heat. Unfortunately, he did not start because he had trouble with an engine failure in his car early in the program. This saw Zach Daum inherit the top spot with Kevin Thomas Jr in second. The third heat was clean and green, and Daum got the victory. Thomas Jr, Ethan Mitchell, Gavin Miller, and Jakeb Boxell rounded out the top five transfers.

For the final and fourth heat race, Zack Merritt was in the top spot with Mack Leopard on his outside row. Leopard passed Merritt on the outside off Turn 2 to take the lead. Leopard would go on to secure this heat race win. Colton Robinson, Hank Soares, Denney, and Merritt were your top five.

Following the four heat races, the C-feature took place, which also consisted of 10 laps. There was an early caution on the opening lap, which saw pole sitter Mikey Blackard and Bennett spin around backward off Turn 2. This was the only incident of the C-feature, and Matt Sherrell got the victory to move on to the main event. He was followed by Blackard, John Klabunde, and Shyla Ernst, who also transferred.

As the C-feature concluded, the program kept rolling at a fast pace, rolling right on into the semi-feature. Gaige Weldon and Garrett Benson were your front row starters. Benson led the early stages of the feature, but quickly found trouble as he found himself stopped on the outskirts of Turn 4 to bring out the yellow with seven laps to go. Ernst was also off after making contact with the right rear of Lance Bennett.

While Weldon was on his white flag lap, another yellow was brought out for a car flipping upside down off Turn 4. Caiden Warren was the unfortunate one to land upside down. Thankfully, Warren was able to climb out of his car and appeared okay. Once cleanup was done to get the car off track, there would be a one-lap dash to the finish.

However, Weldon hung onto his top spot and would take the victory. He was followed by Hayden Reinbold, Bradley Cox, and Kyle Jones, who were your top four.

Once all was said and done, it was finally time for the 30-lap feature. Miller and Coons started on the front row with Denney in the third position. Miller had the advantage by leading lap one. However, Denney challenged early by using a slider and taking the lead briefly on the backstretch before his teammate Miller retook the top spot. The two put on a show going back-and-forth.

But that was short-lived, as the first yellow flew with 27 laps to go for an upside-down car. It was Merritt who went upside down in Turn 2. Another caution flew shortly thereafter to slow the field down again.

A better restart by the leaders was seen this time around. However, the third caution would fly one lap later for a car stopped in Turn 4, which was for Jones.

After the yellow, the field went green again, and saw Denney and Miller put on another clinic with the lead for a few laps before another caution slowed the pace. Weldon was stopped in Turn 2 with 18 laps to go.

Following the cleanup, there was a great battle between Miller, Boxell, and McIntosh for second. Unfortunately, this was also short-lived, as another caution was seen with Jones stopped again on the top side of Turn 4. The race would go back green and saw a few green-flag laps. Boxell eventually got the better of the battle between Miller and McIntosh. However, this wouldn’t affect Denney any, as he would go on to win another USAC National Midget victory at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Official Race Results Following Night 1 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Fairbury, Nebraska

Jacob Denney Jakeb Boxell Gavin Miller Cannon McIntosh Kale Drake Justin Grant Zach Daum Drake Edwards Cale Coons Brecken Reese Ethan Mitchell Hayden Reinbold Kevin Thomas Jr Adam Trimble Mack Leopard Colton Robinson Bradley Cox Haidyn Hansen Drew Sherman Gaige Weldon Kyle Jones Hank Soares Trey Zorn Zack Merritt

Up Next – The final night of the USAC Nos Energy Drink National Midget at Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Fairbury, Nebraska concludes tonight. Action can be seen live on Flo Racing.