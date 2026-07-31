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NHRA WELCOMES NEW SWAMP BOTTOM DRAG STRIP TO SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

COLUMBIA, Miss. (July 31, 2026) – NHRA officials are excited to announce that Swamp Bottom Drag Strip, a new, state-of-the-art facility currently being built in Columbia, Miss., has joined the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the South Central Division (Division 4).

The facility is currently in the development phase in Southern Mississippi and is owned by Brad and Tawanah Reid. Their team has already made significant progress on the dragstrip, laying concrete, installing lights and a tower, and much more in recent months.

The Reid family was eager to join the NHRA Member Track Network during this process, helping to ensure a seamless opening as the track comes to life.

“Swamp Bottom Drag Strip is being built with the goal of creating a first-class home for racers and fans in South Mississippi,” Brad and Tawanah Reid said. “Joining the NHRA Member Track Network during the development of the facility gives us the opportunity to build with strong standards, proven programs and long-term growth in mind. We are excited to work with Jonathan (Johnson, Division Director), Division 4, and NHRA as we bring this new track to life.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Swamp Bottom Drag Strip will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities when the facility opens, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The facility will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms as they continue to put the finishing touches on a state-of-the-art facility.

With a strong area fanbase and a region filled with talented racers, there’s also plenty of excitement surrounding the new track.

“We are excited to welcome Swamp Bottom Drag Strip to the NHRA Member Track Network as a brand-new facility currently under development in Columbia, Mississippi,” South Central Division Director Jonathan Johnson said. “Brad and Tawanah Reid are not only building a new drag strip, they are also creating new opportunities for racers, families and fans throughout the region. Having Swamp Bottom join Division 4 at this stage allows us to work together from the ground up and help establish a strong foundation for the future.”

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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