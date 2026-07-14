Ryan Newman set for Truck return with Kaulig Racing at North Wilkesboro

Ryan Newman will make a one-race cameo as the driver of Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ RAM 1500 entry for this upcoming weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Faith Fest 250 event at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, on July 18.

The 2008 Daytona 500 champion from South Bend, Indiana, whose announcement of racing for Kaulig was made on June 24, last competed in a total of eight Cup Series events with Rick Ware Racing and a single O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event with MBM Motorsports in 2023. Previously, he competed full-time in the Cup Series with Roush Fenway Racing in 2021, an organization he first joined in 2019.

Newman made his first start across NASCAR’s top three national touring series at Phoenix Raceway in November 2000. Over the next two decades, he established a decorated career as a NASCAR competitor as he achieved top feats that include winning the Daytona 500 in 2008, the Brickyard 400 in 2013, the All-Star Race in 2002 and the Cup Series’ Rookie-of-the-Year title in 2002. He also dubbed the nickname “Rocket Man” for both dominating and racking up a bevy of pole positions in his early seasons as a Cup competitor.

Overall, Newman accumulated 18 victories, 51 poles, 117 top-five results, 268 top-10 results, and 4,863 laps led through 733 Cup Series career starts, with his best points result being a runner-up finish in 2014. He also achieved seven victories, 12 poles, 18 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, and 1,491 laps led across 65 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts.

Newman has also made seven Craftsman Truck Series starts to date. He won in his series’ debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in October 2008 following a late duel with teammate Ron Hornaday Jr. while driving for Kevin Harvick Inc. Newman proceeded to finish fourth, fourth, fifth, third and second during his next five respective Truck starts before his latest start occurred at Eldora Speedway in July 2018, where he finished 18th.

Newman, who won a 50-lap modified event at North Wilkesboro in August 2022, expressed his excitement about the news that he reunites with RAM for a one-race appearance in the Truck Series and doing so at a venue where he achieved a memorable victory four years ago.

“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel at North Wilkesboro and to be part of Ram’s Free Agent Program,” Newman said. “It’s special returning to a brand I had so much success with early in my career, and racing at Wilkesboro is always cool.”

Kaulig Racing launched its free-agent driver program ahead of its inaugural Craftsman Truck Series campaign in November 2025. The program features various competitors from multiple racing divisions and disciplines. Each will compete in at least a single Truck event in one of Kaulig’s RAM 1500 entries numbered 25. The competitors who compete in the entry would not compete for the 2026 Truck Series driver’s championship. They will, however, be evaluated by their on-track performance for a season-ending program prize.

Currently, Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 entry, led by crew chief Dan Stillman, is ranked in 24th place in the 2026 owner’s standings after 14 of the 25-race schedule. The entry is one of five that is fielded by Kaulig. It competes alongside the No. 10 entry piloted by Corey LaJoie, the No. 12 entry piloted by rookie Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, the No. 14 entry piloted by newcomer Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell and the No. 16 entry piloted by Justin Haley.

Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Corey LaJoie, Carson Ferguson, Parker Kligerman, AJ Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, Travis Pastrana and Jamie McMurray have piloted the entry at least once. Braun, Dillon, Ferguson and Kligerman have each piloted the No. 25 entry twice, with Braun being the latest competitor to drive the entry as he is coming off a 10th-place result at Lime Rock Park. Allmendinger has recorded the entry’s highest-finishing result of sixth place at Watkins Glen International in early May.

Conor Daly will pilot the No. 25 RAM entry next Saturday, July 25, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). Kaulig’s selection and reveal of drivers for the remainder of this season remains to be determined.

The 2026 Faith Fresh 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway will air this Saturday, July 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM.