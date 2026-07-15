The Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway Outlook and Picks

This week, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for its first series points race there in 30 years on Sunday, July 19, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field. Ryan Blaney will clinch with 35 points, and Ty Gibbs can only clinch with some help.

The Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook Following the EchoPark Speedway

Rank Driver Points Ldr Next +/- Chase Cutoff Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles 1 Denny Hamlin 791 0 0 353 20 4 5 10 12 5 2 Tyler Reddick 767 -24 24 329 20 5 1 10 13 6 3 Ryan Blaney 726 -65 41 288 20 2 4 4 15 2 4 Ty Gibbs 665 -126 61 227 20 1 3 8 13 1 5 Chase Elliott 610 -181 55 172 20 2 2 5 8 0 6 Kyle Larson 594 -197 16 156 20 0 4 8 11 0 7 Chris Buescher 568 -223 26 130 20 0 0 2 10 0 8 Carson Hocevar 563 -228 5 125 20 1 0 5 8 1 9 Christopher Bell 551 -240 12 113 20 0 3 8 9 1 10 Chase Briscoe 542 -249 9 104 20 1 0 7 9 0 11 Daniel Suarez 529 -262 13 91 20 1 1 2 5 0 12 William Byron 520 -271 9 82 20 0 3 4 9 0 13 Bubba Wallace 493 -298 27 55 20 0 2 3 9 0 14 Austin Cindric 470 -321 23 32 20 0 1 1 4 0 15 Shane Van Gisbergen 469 -322 1 31 20 2 1 4 6 2 16 Erik Jones 446 -345 23 8 20 0 1 2 5 0

Nine different manufacturers have won in the NCS at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Chevrolet leads with 32 victories, followed by Ford (20), Plymouth (13), Oldsmobile (8), Dodge (6), Buick (5), Hudson and Pontiac (4), and Chrysler (1).

Five active organizations have won in the NCS at North Wilkesboro: Richard Childress Racing (5), Hendrick Motorsports (4), Wood Brothers Racing (2), RFK Racing (2) and Team Penske (2).

Track & Race Information for the Window World 450

Season Race Number: 21 of 36 (July 19, 2026)

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 0.625-mile

Banking/Turns: 14 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 3 degrees

Layout: Paved Oval, with unique uphill backstretch and downhill frontstretch

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Window World 450

Race Length: 450 laps (281.25 miles)

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps (Ends on Lap 80)

Stage 2 Length: 185 laps (Ends on Lap 265)

Final Stage Length: 185 laps (Ends on Lap 450)

FRIDAY, JULY 17

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

3:05 PM – 4:00 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice Qualifying (Impound)

SATURDAY, JULY 18

9:30 AM – 10:15 AM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Autograph Session (Fan Zone)

12:10 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver Introductions

12:30 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Faith Fest 250 Race (Stages 70/140/250 Laps = 156.25 Miles)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Practice

6:10 PM – 7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)

SUNDAY, JULY 19

6:30 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Window World 450 Race (Stages 80/265/450 = 281.25 Miles)

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 4 North Wilkesboro Speedway

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament contested during the NCS season. The higher finisher in each matchup advances to the next round until a champion is crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This week features Todd Gilliland versus Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell versus Ryan Blaney. The winner will be crowned after the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and receive one million dollars.

DATE ROUND LOCATION TIME NETWORK June 28 Round 1 Sonoma Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 5 Round 2 Chicagoland Speedway 6 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 12 Round 3 EchoPark Speedway 7 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 19 Round 4 North Wilkesboro Speedway 7 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 26 Champions Round Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET TNT Sports

The Driver Picks for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway