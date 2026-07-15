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The Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

This week, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for its first series points race there in 30 years on Sunday, July 19, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field. Ryan Blaney will clinch with 35 points, and Ty Gibbs can only clinch with some help.

The Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook Following the EchoPark Speedway

RankDriverPointsLdrNext+/- Chase CutoffStartsRace WinsStage WinsTop 5Top 10Poles
1Denny Hamlin79100353204510125
2Tyler Reddick767-2424329205110136
3Ryan Blaney726-654128820244152
4Ty Gibbs665-1266122720138131
5Chase Elliott610-181551722022580
6Kyle Larson594-1971615620048110
7Chris Buescher568-2232613020002100
8Carson Hocevar563-22851252010581
9Christopher Bell551-240121132003891
10Chase Briscoe542-24991042010790
11Daniel Suarez529-26213912011250
12William Byron520-2719822003490
13Bubba Wallace493-29827552002390
14Austin Cindric470-32123322001140
15Shane Van Gisbergen469-3221312021462
16Erik Jones446-3452382001250

Nine different manufacturers have won in the NCS at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Chevrolet leads with 32 victories, followed by Ford (20), Plymouth (13), Oldsmobile (8), Dodge (6), Buick (5), Hudson and Pontiac (4), and Chrysler (1).

Five active organizations have won in the NCS at North Wilkesboro: Richard Childress Racing (5), Hendrick Motorsports (4), Wood Brothers Racing (2), RFK Racing (2) and Team Penske (2).

Window World 450

Track & Race Information for the Window World 450

Season Race Number: 21 of 36 (July 19, 2026)
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 0.625-mile
Banking/Turns: 14 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 3 degrees
Layout: Paved Oval, with unique uphill backstretch and downhill frontstretch

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Window World 450

Race Length: 450 laps (281.25 miles)
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps (Ends on Lap 80)
Stage 2 Length: 185 laps (Ends on Lap 265)
Final Stage Length: 185 laps (Ends on Lap 450)

FRIDAY, JULY 17

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
3:05 PM – 4:00 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice Qualifying (Impound)

SATURDAY, JULY 18

9:30 AM – 10:15 AM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Autograph Session (Fan Zone)
12:10 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver Introductions
12:30 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Faith Fest 250 Race (Stages 70/140/250 Laps = 156.25 Miles)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Practice
6:10 PM – 7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)

SUNDAY, JULY 19

6:30 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions
7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Window World 450 Race (Stages 80/265/450 = 281.25 Miles)

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 4 North Wilkesboro Speedway

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament contested during the NCS season. The higher finisher in each matchup advances to the next round until a champion is crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This week features Todd Gilliland versus Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell versus Ryan Blaney. The winner will be crowned after the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and receive one million dollars.

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 4 North Wilkesboro Speedway
DATEROUNDLOCATIONTIMENETWORK
June 28Round 1Sonoma Raceway3:30 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 5Round 2Chicagoland Speedway6 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 12Round 3EchoPark Speedway7 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 19Round 4North Wilkesboro Speedway7 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 26Champions RoundIndianapolis Motor Speedway2 p.m. ETTNT Sports

The Driver Picks for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

  • Chase Elliott
  • Ryan Blaney
  • Denny Hamlin
  • Christopher Bell
  • William Bryon
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
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