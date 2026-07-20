Jim Dunn Racing – Sonoma Event Recap for the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge

Jeff Arend

Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge

July 17-19 | Sonoma, California

Event Recap

Jeff Arend, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car:

Earned No. 6 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (4.032 ET at 315.27 mph)

Fell to No. 12 provisional qualifying position in Q2 on Friday (4.019 ET at 283.13 mph)

Fell to No. 14 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q2 run. In Q3 on Saturday, Arend ran a 5.210 ET at 144.84 mph.

Secured No. 15 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q2 run. The team elected to not make a qualifying run in Q4 on Saturday.

Eliminated following Round 1 on Sunday:

Round 1: 4.064 ET at 311.77 mph, lost to Jack Beckman (3.928 ET at 328.06 mph)

Notes of Interest

Arend represented Lescure Mechanical Services this weekend in Sonoma. Lescure Mechanical Services is a family-based company that was started in 1947 by Marcel and Charlotte Lescure. Built initially as a mechanical shop, Lescure is now a general contractor specializing in jobs covering all scopes of work. They have the highest quality of work for fuel delivery systems, water reclamation systems, general contracting, mechanical and plumbing.

Jim Dunn Racing was pleased to welcome back ALO Drink as an associate partner for the NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Great flavor comes from their dedication to using real aloe vera straight from the leaf harvested from sustainable farms in Thailand, and combining them with fruit and vegetable juices, and only the best Non-GMO or organic ingredients. It’s pure liquid harmony. As a leader in the plant-based beverage category, they are proud of their entire lineup of their new organic products. They are creative with flavor combinations and hope to inspire your lifestyle. ALO has been a proud partner of Jim Dunn Racing for over 10 years.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series had sellout crowds on all three days at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues their “West Coast Swing” next weekend in Kent, Washington. Jim Dunn will be recognized and celebrated at the NHRA Northwest Nationals as part of the NHRA’s 75th Anniversary season.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car

“The Dunn team is optimistic after consecutive times in qualifying and on race day in Sonoma. The Lescure Mechanical Services car ran very well. On our best effort in qualifying, the car went 4.01 (seconds) at only 280 mph. The motor shut off before 800 feet due to broken blower studs. It was on its way to the 3’s (ET)! The team and I had a great time with the fans, and all our sponsors and guests. It was great hanging out with the Lescure Mechanical group and family, along with the great people at True Brand. The Jim Dunn Racing Team is looking forward to next weekend’s race in Seattle Washington.”

Next Up

The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals July 24-26 at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington.