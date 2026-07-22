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Jim Dunn Racing – Seattle Advance for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

Jeff Arend
Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing
Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals
July 24-26 | Kent, Washington

Event Overview
Friday, July 24 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT
Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT

Saturday, July 25 (Nitro Qualifying & Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Semifinals: 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT
Nitro qualifying session (Q4) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Finals: 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, July 26 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT
Round 2: 12:15 p.m. PDT/3:15 p.m. EDT
Semifinals: 1:50 p.m. PDT/4:50 p.m. EDT
Finals: 3:20 p.m. PDT/6:20 p.m. EDT

TV coverage

Friday, July 24: Qualifying show (10 p.m. EDT on FS1)
Sunday, July 26: Qualifying show, recapping all of Saturday’s action (2:30 p.m. EDT on FS1)
Sunday, July 26: Finals show (4 p.m. EDT on FOX)

Notes of Interest

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals is the 12th event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race calendar in 2026. Jim Dunn Racing brings its one full-time entry in Funny Car for Jeff Arend. A native of Canada, Arend moved to Southern California in 1997.

As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75th season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 92 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Coming into Seattle, Arend is 13th in the Funny Car standings, 633 points behind leader Ron Capps.

Lescure Mechanical Services is the primary partner of Arend this weekend in Seattle. Lescure Mechanical Services is a family-based company that was started in 1947 by Marcel and Charlotte Lescure. Built initially as a mechanical shop, Lescure is now a general contractor specializing in jobs covering all scopes of work. They have the highest quality of work for fuel delivery systems, water reclamation systems, general contracting, mechanical and plumbing.

The NHRA Northwest Nationals will mark Arend’s 260th career Funny Car appearance, and his 10th overall appearance in the NHRA Northwest Nationals. It marks his second Funny Car appearance on behalf of Jim Dunn Racing at Pacific Raceways. His previous appearance for the team came in 2013.

At no track in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series has Jim Dunn Racing been more successful than it has at Pacific Raceways, where it has put a car in the final round three times with one victory and one No. 1 start. In fact, it was the site of the team’s most recent win in 2008 when Tony Bartone beat Gary Scelzi, Tony Pedregon, Mike Neff and Ron Capps for Jim Dunn Racing’s 11th tour victory. Seattle is the only venue at which the team has recorded as many as 20 round wins, although it hasn’t turned on a win light since Bartone’s 2008 success.

In honor of the NHRA’s 75th Anniversary this season, Jim Dunn will be featured on special commemorative tickets at the NHRA Northwest Nationals. The collector’s item gives fans a chance to celebrate 75 years of NHRA Drag Racing and the memorable moments – and legendary drivers – that have filled the past seven-plus decades of NHRA action. Fans can visit this website for more information on how to purchase the special tickets. Dunn was a two-time runner-up in Seattle and tuned his Funny Car to a win in 2008 with Tony Bartone behind the wheel.

Jim Dunn will be participating in the Mission Foods autograph session on Saturday at 9 a.m. PDT. The session will take place at the Mission Foods display in the midway.

Jim Dunn will be featured in a trackside interview prior to Q1 on Friday and also receive the Crystal Award as part of the Top 75 Drivers celebration prior to Q3 on Saturday.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car

Jim Dunn will be recognized and celebrated at the NHRA Northwest Nationals as part of the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season. How special is it getting to drive for such a legend in the sport?

“I have known the Dunn’s for well over 25 years and have had the opportunity to drive and consult for Big Jim for numerous years. Just to listen to Jim tell me stories from way back is amazing and at 92 years old, it’s hard to believe he is still building parts and tuning the racecar to this day. What he has accomplished in over 75 years racing is legendary! The thing that makes me the happiest is seeing Big Jim laughing, smiling and giving us a hard time (sarcastically) when we run well. He definitely deserves everything that’s coming to him and I am honored to drive for him and the team! The Dunn’s are like family to me.”

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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Jim Dunn Racing – Sonoma Event Recap for the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge
Jim Dunn Racing – Sonoma Event Recap for the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge

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