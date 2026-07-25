TOYOTA RACING – NCTS Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 07.24.26

DOUBLE TOP-10 FOR HALMAR-FRIESEN LEADS TOYOTA AT INDIANAPOLIS

Gavan Boschele impresses in Truck debut, finishes eighth

CLERMONT, IND. (July 24, 2026) – It was a strong performance for Stewart Friesen and the whole Halmar-Friesen Racing team on Friday evening at Indianapolis Raceway Park as Friesen led Toyota with a sixth-place finish and expanded his points advantage over the Chase cutline with two races remaining in the regular season. His teammate, Michael Christopher Jr., added a 10th-place finish giving the team a double top-10 finish.

TRICON Garage was led by Kaden Honeycutt, who also won the ARCA race earlier in the evening, in seventh. Gavan Boschele impressed many in his Truck Series debut as the 18-year-old drove his Tundra through the field after receiving the free pass at the first caution to finish eighth.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Race 16 of 23 – 137.2 Miles, 200 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Layne Riggs*

2nd, Connor Mosack*

3rd, Ty Majeski*

4th, Chandler Smith*

5th, Nick Sanchez*

6th, STEWART FRIESEN

7th, KADEN HONEYCUTT

8th, GAVAN BOSCHELE

10th, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER JR.

13th, GIO RUGGIERO

16th, HARRISON BURTON

19th, TIMMY HILL

22nd, TANNER GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar-Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How was the race from your perspective?

“It was okay. The Halmar Tundra TRD Pro was just okay. It wasn’t great by any means. We tried to improve on what we had last year, and probably made it a little bit worse, but we were able to fight and find a line there at the end where I could kind of hang out and log some laps. We fired off good on restarts. We were able pass a couple trucks there to start the third stage, and kind of just hang on. Not what we want for sure, but we will go back to work, and hopefully bring a little better piece at Richmond.”

Double top-10 for the team. What does that mean?

“That is awesome; I didn’t realize that. That is great. Jimmy Villeneuve and Dustin Dunn have just been doing a great job leading these boys. Two top-10s is all we can ask for. We have to walk before we run. Hopefully before we know it, we will have two top-fives. Good night for our race team. Michael Christopher is a hell of a good driver, and big thanks to Al Heinke and the whole team at Mohawk Northeast for all they do for the race team. Pretty cool night.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 7th

Solid top-10, but I know you wanted more. What were you missing tonight?

“Yeah, we definitely worked really hard to figure out a package for this weekend. We struggled at North Wilkesboro – just struggled a little bit, and same thing here tonight. When you struggle and still finish seventh, I guess it is a good thing, but everyone on this 11 team wants to win – I want to win, TRICON wants to win, Toyota wants to win, but we just have to go to work. We have a couple of weeks to think about it before we go to Richmond. I think the 1 seed is very dwindling, but we can try to get the second seed going into Bristol. The main focus is winning, but thank you to TRICON, Safelite, TOYOTA RACING, Mobil 1 – everyone that puts an effort in. We will go to work on it and figure it out and go to Richmond.”

GAVAN BOSCHELE, No. 1 American Land Partners Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 8th

Strong top-10 finish in your truck debut. How was your race?

“The ARCA race went well, but the Truck race was really solid. I had a goal. I told myself I wanted to run top-10 and we did that. I can’t do without these guys – the No. 1 American Land Partners Toyota group helped me be really, really fast tonight. They a really good job to get me everything I needed and make me comfortable. Everyone on this team was really solid, so I’m excited for the three more that I have left this year. We were really fast tonight.”

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