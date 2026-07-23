Young’s Motorsports Indianapolis Motor Speedway July NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Pennzoil 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Tablo TV

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 28th

2026 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 185 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the 22nd of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Tablo TV as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s 100-lap event.

Tablo provides fans with an affordable way to access live, local broadcast television — including racing and other major sporting events — without a monthly subscription.

Through a simple setup that includes a Tablo device and antenna, viewers can enjoy major networks such as NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, ION and The CW, along with recording functionality and multi-device streaming capability.

With just a one-time device purchase of about $100, an antenna, internet connection and the free Tablo TV app, customers can watch live, local broadcast coverage of racing, local news, live sports, classic shows and more for free.

Families can stream on multiple devices at once, making it easy to catch the big race in one room and a show in another. Simple, affordable, and endlessly entertaining — Tablo TV brings America’s most popular TV back to fans for free.

All NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races will be broadcast live on The CW, and practices and qualifying can be streamed on The CW App. The CW can be watched, paused and recorded on Tablo TV, a subscription-free way to access 125+ broadcast and streaming channels.

Content and channels are subject to availability in your area.

Nuvyyo USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age.

Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC. All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit TabloTV.com.

● Tablo TV and GOVX Celebrate Those Who Serve: Tablo TV and GOVX will also continue their partnership this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

GOVX, the members-only platform serving U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders, emergency medical professionals and government employees, provides exclusive access to premium brands and special pricing for those who serve.

Tablo TV and GOVX will continue to build on their new partnership this weekend, celebrating military members, veterans and their families through an exclusive offer for the military community.

Following the successful launch during the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 on June 20, eligible GOVX members can receive $30 off the Tablo Total System, making it even easier to enjoy free over-the-air television at home.

● Tablo Gives Fans More Ways to Watch NASCAR: As a valued partner of Ellis and Young’s Motorsports, NASCAR fans have even more ways to watch and record racing action with Tablo.

Fourth-generation Tablo DVR owners can now access and record The NASCAR Channel, featuring 24/7 free programming, including classic races, delayed broadcasts of the current season, select live events, NASCAR Studios original content, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive.

The addition brings Tablo’s lineup to 106 free streaming channels, complementing its ability to watch and record free local broadcast television with a TV antenna through its whole-home DVR platform.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Indianapolis Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s stop in the Hoosier state will mark Ellis’ fourth career start at the 2.5-mile legendary speedway oval.

In his previous three Indianapolis starts, Ellis’s best result occurred during the 2025 edition of the Pennzoil 250, where he earned a track-best 21st, driving for DGM Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 24.7 at the historic speedway.

In addition to his three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Ellis has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 2016 running of the Combat Wounded Coalition Brickyard 400, driving for BK Racing.

The Indianapolis area once again becomes the epicenter of the racing world this weekend as four of NASCAR’s premier touring divisions converge for three action-packed days of competition at two legendary venues just minutes apart.

Friday’s ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park launch the festivities before the focus shifts to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 and Sunday’s prestigious Brickyard 400 presented by PPG, creating one of the most anticipated weekends of the NASCAR season.

Steeped in more than a century of motorsports history, the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway remains one of the most iconic venues in all of racing. Its long straightaways, flat corners and unforgiving nature demand precision, discipline and flawless execution from both driver and team, making every lap a challenge.

Unlike the drafting-heavy style seen at superspeedways, Indianapolis rewards drivers who can maximize braking zones, maintain momentum through the corners and preserve tire life over the course of a long green-flag run.

Track position, clean pit stops and smart race strategy often prove to be the deciding factors on the famed Brickyard.

With another nationally televised opportunity on one of motorsports’ most recognizable stages, Ellis and Young’s Motorsports will look to build on the progress shown throughout the 2026 season as the No. 02 team continues its pursuit of valuable championship points during the second half of the schedule.

For Ellis and Young’s Motorsports, Indianapolis Motor Speedway presents another opportunity to execute a complete race, remain in contention throughout the afternoon and position the No. 02 team for a strong finish at one of the sport’s most prestigious venues.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Indianapolis, Ellis has 185 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.5 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway | Focused Health 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action this weekend following its visit to EchoPark Speedway two weeks ago, where Ryan Ellis and the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team showed competitive speed before late-race misfortune spoiled a promising result.

Under the event’s single-car qualifying format, Ellis secured the 27th starting position, putting the No. 02 Chevrolet in the field on speed and setting the stage for another solid performance on the 1.54-mile oval.

A patient and calculated approach paid dividends throughout the opening two stages, and as the race entered its closing laps, Ellis found himself battling for a top-10 finish.

Unfortunately, he was collected in a late-race accident while fighting for position, relegating the team to a disappointing 23rd-place finish despite having one of its strongest runs of the season.

As the 2026 season enters its second half, Ellis and Young’s Motorsports head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway determined to build on the momentum gained over the past several weeks.

Strong performances at Sonoma Raceway, Chicagoland Speedway and EchoPark Speedway have the No. 02 team eager to capitalize on one of NASCAR’s marquee summer race weekends.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ryan Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday, Troconis will call his 43rd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race from atop the pit box. In his previous 42 starts, he has recorded two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The season’s 22nd race will mark his first tango at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: This weekend’s Pennzoil 250 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third and fourth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In the organization’s two previous appearances at the 2.5-mile Speedway, Indiana oval, the team has earned a track-best finish of 20th, recorded by rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. in the 2024 edition of the Pennzoil 250.

Last season, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization showcased impressive speed in both NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events at IMS, but driver Anthony Alfredo fell short of a top-20 finish with a respectable lead lap 23rd-place finish.

Those efforts improved the organization’s average finishing position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to 21.5, while carrying an average starting position of 23.5.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 108 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.5 and an average finish of 25.0.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Ryan Ellis Quoteboard:

On Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of those places that every driver looks forward to racing at because of the history and prestige that comes with it.

“It’s a completely different challenge than anywhere else we race. You have to be disciplined, hit your marks every lap and make the most of every opportunity because track position is so important.

“We’ve had good speed the last few weeks, and while the finishes haven’t always shown it, I really believe our No. 02 team is headed in the right direction. Hopefully we can put together a clean race, execute all day long and give ourselves a chance to come home with a strong finish.”

On Keys to Success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of those tracks where everything has to come together.

“Track position is incredibly important because passing isn’t easy, so qualifying well, executing on pit road and staying out of trouble all play a huge role in the outcome.

“You also have to be patient, take care of your tires and keep making the car better throughout the race.

“We’ve had good speed over the last few weeks, and while the results haven’t always reflected that, I think our No. 02 team is building momentum. If we can put together a complete race and execute from start to finish, I think we’ll give ourselves a chance to come away with a strong result.”

On Goals for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “The goal this weekend is to put together a complete race and keep building on the momentum we’ve created over the last few weeks. We’ve shown that our No. 02 team has the speed to compete, but now it’s about executing from the time we unload until the checkered flag.

“Indianapolis is one of the biggest stages we race on all season, and we’d love to reward everyone at Young’s Motorsports and our partners with a finish that reflects the effort this team has been putting in every week.

“If we can qualify well, execute on pit road and stay out of trouble, I think we’ll put ourselves in position for one of our strongest runs of the year.”

On Continued Support from Tablo TV: “We’re incredibly grateful to have Tablo TV continue supporting our program.

“They’ve been a tremendous partner and have been fantastic to work with throughout our relationship. It’s exciting to represent a company that’s changing the way people enjoy television while also connecting with passionate NASCAR fans.

“Indianapolis is one of the biggest stages we race on all season, so it’s a great opportunity to showcase the Tablo brand in front of race fans across the country.

“We appreciate the confidence they’ve placed in Young’s Motorsports and our No. 02 team, and hopefully we can reward that support with a strong performance this weekend.”

On Goals for Reminder of 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season: “Our goals for the remainder of the season are pretty straightforward. We want to continue building on the speed we’ve shown recently, execute more consistently, and put ourselves in a position to capitalize on opportunities when they come.

“We’ve had several races where our speed has been better than the final result, so the focus now is on turning that potential into finishes.

“Everyone at Young’s Motorsports has continued to work hard and make improvements throughout the year, and if we can keep qualifying well, stay out of trouble and execute throughout the race, I believe we can close out the season with some of our strongest performances of the year and earn results that truly reflect the effort that’s gone into this program.”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Byrd Insurance Group

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

﻿2026 Driver Points Position: 37th (Seven Races)

2026 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, looking to build momentum with its expanding two-car effort as the season rolls on at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

Fan-favorite and open-wheel standout Nathan Byrd returns to the organization and will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the 22nd race of the 33-race 2026 schedule.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 26, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September 2024, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

Last year, Byrd continued his foray into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, making 15 starts for Young’s Motorsports. His campaign was highlighted by three top-15 finishes, including a career-best 14th-place result in back-to-back races at Rockingham Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively.

Byrd’s most recent NASCAR national series start came during his ninth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He has made additional NOAPS starts this season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Rockingham (N.C.) Motor Speedway, respectively.

● All-Aboard! For the 22nd of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Byrd Insurance Group, who partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 100-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Byrd Insurance Group is a family-owned and operated insurance agency focused primarily on healthcare benefits, tax savings and employee coverage for small to mid-sized businesses.

Founded by brothers Nathan and Noah Byrd, the firm utilizes their Your Big Plans platform and Champion Health plans to help employers’ lower healthcare costs.

● Nathan Byrd O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Indianapolis Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s stop in the Hoosier state will mark Byrd’s first career start at the 2.5-mile legendary speedway oval.

The Indianapolis area once again becomes the epicenter of the racing world this weekend as four of NASCAR’s premier touring divisions converge for three action-packed days of competition at two legendary venues just minutes apart.

Friday’s ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park launch the festivities before the focus shifts to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 and Sunday’s prestigious Brickyard 400 presented by PPG, creating one of the most anticipated weekends of the NASCAR season.

Steeped in more than a century of motorsports history, the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway remains one of the most iconic venues in all of racing. Its long straightaways, flat corners and unforgiving nature demand precision, discipline and flawless execution from both driver and team, making every lap a challenge.

Unlike the drafting-heavy style seen at superspeedways, Indianapolis rewards drivers who can maximize braking zones, maintain momentum through the corners and preserve tire life over the course of a long green-flag run. Track position, clean pit stops and smart race strategy often prove to be the deciding factors on the famed Brickyard.

With the eyes of the motorsports world focused on one of NASCAR’s most prestigious weekends, Nathan Byrd and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team will look to capitalize on the opportunity at historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Building on the progress shown throughout the 2026 season, the team aims to put together another strong performance while continuing to add valuable notes as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series enters the second half of its schedule.

● Nathan Byrd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Indianapolis, Byrd has 10 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by a career-best 16th-place finish in his series debut at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway after starting 26th in the 2026 edition of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2024 debut, Byrd has recorded an average finish of 28.0 in series competition, adding starts at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Darlington (N.C.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway and Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for DGM Racing, SS-GreenLight Racing and Young’s Motorsports, respectively.

Further bolstering his NASCAR résumé, Byrd has made 18 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2024.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Byrd as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be the crew chief in his 183rd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 182 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 22nd race will be his fourth tango at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In 2019, Abbott guided veteran driver Jeremy Clements to a strong 11th-place finish in the Indiana 250.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: This weekend’s Pennzoil 250 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third and fourth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In the organization’s two previous appearances at the 2.5-mile Speedway, Indiana oval, the team has earned a track-best finish of 20th, recorded by rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. in the 2024 edition of the Pennzoil 250.

Last season, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization showcased impressive speed in both NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events at IMS, but driver Anthony Alfredo fell short of a top-20 finish with a respectable lead lap 23rd-place finish.

Those efforts improved the organization’s average finishing position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to 21.5, while carrying an average starting position of 23.5.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 108 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.5 and an average finish of 25.0.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Quoteboard:

On Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “Any time you get the opportunity to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s something special. “It’s one of the most iconic racetracks in the world, and as a rookie, I’m excited to make my first start there.

“There’s so much history behind this place, and it’s a chance I don’t take for granted. I know there’s going to be a lot to learn, but I’m looking forward to working with the team, improving every time we hit the track and making the most of every lap this weekend.”

On Keys to Success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “I think the biggest key this weekend is making the most of every opportunity we’re given.

“Indianapolis is such a unique place, and as a rookie, every lap is a chance to learn something new. We’ll focus on communicating with the team, making good adjustments, taking care of the car and improving every time we hit the track.

“If we can execute the little things and keep building throughout the weekend, I think we’ll put ourselves in a good position by the end of the race.”

On Goals for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “The goal this weekend is to make the most of every opportunity and continue building as a driver.

“Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a huge opportunity, and I want to leave knowing we maximized our weekend.

“If we can keep improving every session, execute as a team, stay out of trouble and put together a complete race, I think we’ll have something to be proud of and plenty to build on for the rest of the season.”

On Another NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Opportunity with Young’s Motorsports: “I’m incredibly grateful to Tyler Young and everyone at Young’s Motorsports for giving me another opportunity to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“Every race weekend is another chance to learn, gain experience and continue building chemistry with the team. They’ve been great to work with, and I appreciate the confidence they’ve shown in me.

“Hopefully we can keep making progress together and put together another solid weekend at Indianapolis.”

Race Information:

The Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 22nd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., July 24, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Qualifying will occur on race day, Sat. July 25, launching at 12:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).