Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview – Indianapolis

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview-

Indianapolis Motor Speedway; July 23, 2026

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race: Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; July 25, 2026 4:00 P.M. ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Racing at The Brickyard – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready to Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, IN. (July 23, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport travels to Indianapolis, Indiana to race at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The famous “Brickyard” is a two and a half mile oval that features four 90 degrees corners that will be taken at top speed. With the long straightaways, aerodynamics will play a large role in maintaining track position and navigating traffic.

The team will field three Chevrolets this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 Sprayway Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 iHeart Chevrolet, and Rajah Caruth in the No. 32 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

Jeb Burton heads to Indianapolis currently sitting 21st in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) standings. The Halifax, Virginia native has one top five and one top-10 on the Indianapolis oval in his NOAPS career, to go along with a 13.8 average finish. Burton looks to rebound from Atlanta and get the No. 27 team heading in the right direction with 12 races remaing in the 2026 season.

“I’m excited to get to Indy!” said Burton. “I finished fourth there a couple of years ago and have always enjoyed racing at that track. (I’m) excited to have Sprayaway on the car and also AO Smith and WinSupply, as they have been long term partners together. Hopefully we can get our season turned around.”

Blaine Perkins arrives in Indianapolis after a 20th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver from Bakersfield, California is residing in 22nd in the NOAPS points standings and is set to make his third career start on the track’s oval layout. Perkins will have iHeart on his No. 31 Chevrolet with local radio station Q95 Rocks along for the ride.

“I’m really excited to get to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Appreciate iHeart and Q95 coming onboard our No. 31 Chevrolet. I’m looking forward to coming out of the off-week with some momentum, and carry it into this weekend, and have a good finish”

Rajah Caruth prepares to make his tenth and final start for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport in the 2026 NOAPS season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Caruth currently sits 13th in the NOAPS standings, just 17 points under “The Chase” cutline. The driver from Washington, D.C. is set to race on the track’s oval layout for the first time in his career, and hopes to have a strong run to keep his “Chase” hopes alive in 2026.

“Excited to get to Indy this weekend,” said Caruth. “It will be my first time racing on the big track. I’ve raced at IRP (Indianapolis Raceway Park) the last four years now in the Truck Series, and that’s been a super fun race track to go to, but it’s always special seeing the big track. I would drive over, whether it be after the truck race, or before to watch the NOAPS race or Cup (Series) practice. It is so cool seeing Gasoline Alley and the museum and the awesome facility that Indianapolis Motor Speedway is.

With that being said, hopefully we can have another solid run, and cap off a fun part of the season I’ve had at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. A huge thanks to Jordan Anderson, John Bommarito, and everybody involved, along with those at Chevrolet for helping me race this car and stay in the points fight being in the No. 32. Thank you to them and all of the partners who’ve helped me do this: Mr. Hendrick, Mrs. Linda, Brian Johnson, Darrell Jackson, Chase McBride, and everybody at HENDRICKCARS.COM and Hendrick Automotive Group as they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Thank you to iRacing, NASCAR, Donut Media, Charlemagne, Black Effect Media, and Events DC for all of their support in myself and what we are trying to do at the race track. Hopefully we can have a solid run, and keep me close in the fight to make “The Chase.”

Again, thank you to everyone at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. It’s been a fun time this season racing for this team. We’ve had some highs and had some lows, but I had fun going to the race track with this group and thankful for their hard work and sacrifice.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.