Ford Hot Streak Continues as Riggs Wins Truck Series Race at LOIRP

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

TSPORT 200 — Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Friday, July 24, 2026

FORD HOT STREAK CONTINUES AS RIGGS WINS AT LOIRP

Tonight’s repeat win for Layne Riggs is his fifth of the season, a career-best, and matches his total from the previous two years combined.

Ford has seven wins this season and five of the last seven overall.

Tonight’s victory extends Ford’s winning streak at LOIRP to four after Ty Majeski won back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.

Riggs now has 10 career series victories, which is second on the all-time Ford list. Greg Biffle is Ford’s all-time leader with 16.

Riggs has won four of the last seven series events, including back-to-back triumphs at Charlotte and Nashville.

The win is FRM’s 22nd all-time and seventh in 2026, which is the most for the organization in one season.

Riggs has five wins to go with Chandler Smith’s two.

Overall, Ford has won 136 series races.

Ford Finishing Results:

1st – Layne Riggs

3rd – Ty Majeski

4th – Chandler Smith

15th – Ben Rhodes

21st – Jake Garcia

23rd – Cole Butcher

29th – Frankie Muniz

30th – Monty Tipton

36th – Jackson Macenko

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford F-150 – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW – “I just feel like we’ve finally perfected every part that we need. I’m super confident coming to every single racetrack. I know exactly what it takes to go fast. That’s three poles now. I’ve got the win tonight. It was just an amazing truck and it’s just fine-tuning the little things, going to these tracks for the second, third, fourth time and seeing them and knowing exactly what it takes to win at these places after getting my teeth kicked in at some other ones. I’m super proud of everybody. Man, what a truck.” HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO KEEP THE FOOT ON THE GAS WITH THE CHASE COMING UP? “I think it’s as important as ever. Our only goal is to be the number one seed going into the Chase because with the format it doesn’t really matter. It doesn’t matter if we have every win or are the number one seed by one point, it’s gonna be the same outcome for points when the Chase starts. I think we put a pretty good buffer on everybody tonight. We just have two solid races after this and keep managing that points lead.” YOU SWEPT THE STAGES AND LED ALL BUT TWO LAPS. WHAT DO PERFORMANCES LIKE TONIGHT SAY ABOUT YOU AND THIS TEAM? “I think they’re just statement wins. Man, what a truck. I mean, I was on cruise control there for so much of the race. He kept me honest there at the end. I was honestly those last 15ish laps in traffic I was running as hard as I could and I couldn’t get away from him. I know we had a pretty good gap, so a great job by my spotter, Josh. He did a great job navigating me through traffic. I had that one mishap on the restart and just spun the tires really, really bad and when you get these tires spinning, they’re just so hard to recover. Thank you to the guys behind me for not turning me around. I know that easily could have happened. I’m not sure where Chandler finished. They had a good run for him as well. He got it last week and we had to flip the script and do it again this week. Thank you again to all of our partners – BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, BKB 57 in London tomorrow night. Everybody tune in on Vice TV. It’s gonna be a brawl as you see on the quarterpanel. Ford Racing, all of your help. They give us the tools to go fast and, man, what a race truck. These guys make my job easy and I think we’re just gonna keep carrying on that momentum. It’s a statement win. I think we’re the ones to beat, for sure.” WHAT IS IT ABOUT THIS TRACK THAT ALLOWS YOU TO HAVE SUCCESS? “I think just my short track experience racing the CARS Tour, having so much time with just learning how to finesse that right foot. There’s not a lot of tracks you go to where you have to do that, and just here it’s really about tire management, keeping that right-rear tire on it. My crew chief, Dylan (Cappello), my engineer Jonathan Coates. They do a great job at the Ford Racing simulator helping give me what I need every single week to go faster and faster. It’s the same truck that has won both of our Bristol races and both of our IRP races. The win percentage, I think, is over 50 percent for it. It’s just awesome to be able to bring that back, bring the same setup back. I said, ‘Man, let’s just bring the same thing we had back. If we get beat straight-up, then we’re just gonna have to go to work next year,’ but I didn’t want to mess ourselves up. Man, what a truck though. It’s amazing.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford F-150 – YOU’VE CLINCHED A SPOT IN THE CHASE. WHERE DOES THAT SET YOUR SIGHTS NOW? “Truthfully, my sights aren’t any different than they were a few weeks ago. We wanted to go out before the Chase starts and try to collect as many wins and stage points as possible to have good momentum going into the Chase. Nevertheless, a top five finish today. The truck wasn’t ever really where I wanted it to be. The few times that I did contend for the lead with Layne, I just couldn’t contend with the 34 truck tonight. That truck was very similar to what I experienced last week, so I understand what it feels like to be on the receiving end now. Congrats to the 34 crew. I’m happy for them and proud of them and all of Front Row Motorsports. That’s back-to-back wins, two weeks in a row, and that’s really cool for the organization. I think we’ve got a little bit of a break now, which I’m not really looking forward to that, but I’m looking forward to the next few races coming up.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 88 Serta/Menards Ford F-150 – A GOOD RUN, BUT THE 34 WAS LIGHTS OUT. “Yeah, I really didn’t even see him all day. He was obviously really good. We just needed a solid day. We’ve had an up-and-down season that has been well documented since Daytona. This was supposed to be a down race for us and we finally broke that up-and-down line graph. Our rebound starts here. It was obviously a good points day, so we’ll take this momentum to our best track at Richmond and try and get a couple spots better.”