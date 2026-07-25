ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Post-Race Notes

Kaden Honeycutt (No. 17 Mohawk Northeast / MMI Services Toyota) scored his second career ARCA Menards Series victory and his second win of the season in Friday’s LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Garage Door at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.Honeycutt’s previous victory this season came in the opening act of a same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series; his win tonight at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was also the opener of a same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL.com Toyota) matched his best career ARCA Menards Series oval track finish with his fourth career runner-up finish. Annunziata, who won at Lime Rock Park two weeks ago, also finished second in his series debut at Daytona International Speedway in 2024 and earlier this season at Toledo Speedway and Berlin Raceway.

Annunziata unofficially closed the gap in the battle for the ARCA Menards Series championship to just three points; leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished in seventh to give up five points in the battle for the crown.

Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award winner Carson Brown (No. 28 Grizzly Coolers Chevrolet) led early before giving up the lead to Honeycutt. Brown cut Honeycutt’s advantage from over 2 seconds to a matter of car lengths inside of the final 20 laps, and even nosed ahead to lead a couple of laps but Honeycutt was able to return the favor in traffic. Brown eventually lost power momentarily with just six laps to go to lose second position, but the car came back to life and he was able to maintain the third position.

The battle for the ARCA Menards Series East championship took a big turn as leader Tristan McKee (No. 77 Freeway Chevrolet) was involved in an early incident while battling for position with his championship rival Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota). Reaves was able to continue with no damage, but McKee spent 43 laps in the garage area making repairs, resulting in a 34th-place finish. With his ninth-place finish, Reaves unofficially takes the lead in the ARCA Menards East standings by just five points over McKee with three races remaining.

Gavan Boschele (No. 25 ShopGavan.com Toyota) finished fourth, his fifth top-five finish in six starts so far this season. Boschele was also doing double duty in Friday; he made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut driving a Toyota for TRICON Garage.

Reigning ARCA Menards East champion Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) had a solid night, finish in the fifth position. It’s his second career ARCA Menards Series top-five finish and his fourth top-five in five ARCA Menards East starts in 2026.

Andrew Patterson (No. 40 Habegger / WinSupply Chevrolet) finished sixth, his first top-ten finish of 2026 and best finish since he finished second at Salem in September.

Ashton Higgins (No. 15 Alliance Driveway Solutions Toyota) finished seventh in his first ARCA Menards Series start since he finished 19th in his series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022.

Hometown hero Zachary Tinkle (No. 53 Racing for Rescues Toyota) scored his second consecutive top-ten finish in his family-owned ride in the tenth position. Tinkle hails from nearby Speedway, Indiana and lives just seven miles from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Speedway.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the JR & CO 150, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series East at Iowa Speedway on Friday, August 7. The race, set to begin at 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT, will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



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