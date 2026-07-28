ARCA Menards East at Flat Rock Speedway: Sunbelt Rentals 150 Entry List, Pre-race Notes

THE RACE: Sunbelt Rentals 150

THE PLACE: Flat Rock Speedway

THE DATE: Saturday, August 1, 2026

THE TIME: 8 pm ET

TV: FloRacing, Live

ARCA Menards East at Flat Rock Speedway:

Sunbelt Rentals 150 Pre-race Notes

The ARCA Menards Series East takes to the smallest track in its 2026 schedule, the 0.250-mile Flat Rock Speedway in Saturday’s Sunbelt Rentals 150. It will be the fourth East race at the track affectionately known as The Level Pebble since the first in 2023.

Previous ARCA Menards Series East winners at Flat Rock Speedway include two-time series champion William Sawalich (2023), Connor Zilisch (2024), and current series championship points leader Max Reaves (2025). The track also hosted 56 ARCA Menards Series races from 1953 through 2000.

A record 22 cars are entered for the Sunbelt Rentals 150, up from 15 in 2025 and six more than the previous record, 16, in 2023 and 2024.

Defending race winner Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) leads the ARCA Menards Series East championship standings heading into the Sunbelt Rentals 150. Reaves took the lead, by just three points, from previous leader Tristan McKee (No. 77 Zeigler Chevrolet) after a ninth-place finish in the most recent race last Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; McKee, who has three wins this season – Hickory Motor Speedway, Rockingham Speedway, and Toledo Speedway – was sidelined by crash damage early in the race, resulting in a season-worst 32nd-place finish.

Reigning series champion Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) looks to build off a solid fifth-place run in last Friday’s ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East combination race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Kitzmiller has finished in the top-five four times in five starts this season, with a pair of third-place finishes at Hickory and Rockingham.

Bounty Rookie Challenge contender Craig Pellegrini, Jr. (No. 10 Let’s Be Frank / Fleet Reps Toyota) continues his underdog season at a racetrack his team owner Andy Hillenburg has scored a victory. Hillenburg won at Flat Rock Speedway in 1995 on his way to the ARCA Menards Series championship. Hillenburg’s Fast Track High Performance Racing team had two drivers in the top-five at Flat Rock last year; Takuma Koga finished third and Matt Kemp started outside the front row and finished fourth.

Richard Childress Racing development driver Carson Brown (No. 28 Grizzly Cooler Chevrolet) will make his first ARCA Menards East appearance at Flat Rock Speedway for Pinnacle Racing Group, the team that won the race in 2024 with Connor Zilisch driving. Brown leads the Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour championship standings with four wins in five starts, including last Saturday night at Newport Speedway. He was the 39th driver in ARCA’s modern era to win in his ARCA Menards Series debut when he won at Phoenix Raceway in March.

Kemp (No. 91 Maples Motorsports / ELH Detailing Chevrolet), from nearby Sawyer, Michigan, is a multiple-time Dwarf Car winner at Flat Rock Speedway. Kemp has finished in the top-ten in each of the last two races at Flat Rock; he was sixth in 2024 and fourth last year.

Jackson McLerran (No. 95 JSJ Construction LLC Toyota) enters the Sunbelt Rentals 150 fifth in the ARCA Menards East standings. McLerran started the season with three consecutive top-ten finishes including a career-best sixth at Rockingham Speedway; he finished a solid 15th in an ultra-competitive field last Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Reigning Bounty Rookie of the Year Austin Vaughn (No. 19 First Alert Safes / Wood Sales Inc. Ford) and Quinn Davis (No. 85 Orlando Health) enter the Sunbelt Rentals 150 tied for sixth in the series standings. Vaughn’s best finish this season was tenth in the season opener at Hickory while Davis finished a season-best eleventh last week in Indianapolis.

Drivers from 13 states and two foreign countries have filed entries; Dan Boys (No. 12 Fast Track Racing Toyota) from Ash Vale, Great Britain will be joined on the grid by Esteban “Toro” Rodriguez (No. 38 Monterrey, Mexico). Boys will be making his ARCA Menards Series East debut while Rodriguez will be looking to better his best career series finish, seventh, at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in May.

The race will be run with no scheduled pit stops. Pit stops will be permitted for adjustments, repairs, and emergency tire changes only; any tire changes must be approved by ARCA officials.

Should the race be extended into overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green-white-checkered” finish. Should the caution be displayed after the white flag has been shown, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

The Sunbelt Rentals 150 is set for 8 pm ET on Saturday, August 1. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.