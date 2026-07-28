WIMNA, Gainbridge Partner with Suárez, No. 7 Chevy at Kansas Speedway

WIMNA Nation Showcased in Race and Post-Event Giveaway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 28, 2026) – Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), Gainbridge℠ and Spire Motorsports will partner to highlight WIMNA Nation aboard Daniel Suárez’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway Sept. 27 for the second of two 2026 stops at the popular mile-and-a-half Kansas City oval.

The 30th event on this year’s calendar and fourth of 10 races in NASCAR’s “Chase” championship format will include WIMNA Nation’s celebration of community, connection, and passion while continuing to drive the inclusive nature of professional Motorsports in North America forward.

As part of the visionary collaboration, the hood of Suárez’s No. 7 Chevy will display the WIMNA Nation logo and include the names of all current WIMNA Nation members, showcasing the strength, dedication, and impact of a growing community on a national scale.

Following the race, one lucky random WIMNA Nation member will be awarded the hood from the No. 7 machine, personally autographed by Suárez. The once-in-a-lifetime keepsake will serve as a lasting tribute to the members who continue to inspire, support, and fuel the future of women in the motorsports industry. To be included on the hood, you must register for WIMNA Nation by August 13, 2026, at https://womeninmotorsportsna.com/wimna-nation.

“Seeing the WIMNA Nation logo on the No. 7 Gainbridge/WIMNA Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suárez is incredibly meaningful, but what makes this moment truly special are the names on the hood,” said Cindy Sisson, Executive Director of WIMNA. “Each name represents someone who believes in our mission to advance, connect, and enable women in motorsports. This is more than a race car—it’s a powerful symbol of belonging and the incredible community we are building together. We are deeply grateful to Gainbridge and Spire Motorsports for creating this unforgettable opportunity, and we can’t wait to cheer on Daniel Suárez at Kansas Speedway.”

“Gainbridge is proud to partner with Spire Motorsports to shine a light on the important work WIMNA is doing to create and champion opportunities for women across all areas of motorsports,” said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy and Activation at Group 1001. “Supporting organizations like WIMNA aligns with Gainbridge’s continued commitment to investing in the future of professional women’s sports and communities across the country through the Gainbridge Assists grant program.”

Suárez will make his 20th career start at Kansas Speedway, where he owns two top-10 finishes. His best result at the racy, multi-groove oval is a seventh-place finish in 2017.

The Monterrey, Mexico, native and 2026 Coca-Cola 600 winner is enjoying a breakout season, highlighted by one victory, two top fives and six top 10s. He currently sits 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 14 races remaining to determine this year’s champion. Through 22 races, Suárez has posted an average finish of 14.7 and finished outside the top 20 just four times this season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing WIMNA Nation and Gainbridge on our No. 7 Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway,” said Suárez. “What makes this collaboration so meaningful is it’s not just a logo on a race car. The effort represents the passionate women and their allies who are helping shape the future and drive the sport. Having the names of WIMNA Nation members on the hood of our car is a special way to bring their stories, passion, and support with us to the track. I’m proud to drive this car and celebrate such an incredible community.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway will be televised live on USA Network Sunday, Sept. 27 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 30th of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 calendar will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About WIMNA…

Founded by legendary racer Lyn St. James and accomplished motorsports executive and team owner Beth Paretta, Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing, connecting, and enabling women across all areas of the motorsports industry. Through professional development, mentorship, networking, and industry-leading initiatives such as the annual Women with Drive – Driven by Mobil 1 Summit, WIMNA Career Connect, and WIMNA Nation, the organization is creating meaningful opportunities for individuals at every stage of their careers. By bringing together professionals, students, allies, and industry leaders, WIMNA is helping build a stronger, more connected future for motorsports. Learn more about how you can become a member of WIMNA Nation www.womeninmotorsportsna.com.

About WIMNA Nation…

WIMNA Nation is the official membership community of Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), uniting professionals, students, enthusiasts, corporations, and allies who share a commitment to advancing women across every facet of the motorsports industry.

Whether you’re a student exploring your future, a professional advancing your career, an executive leading an organization, or an ally committed to creating a more inclusive industry, WIMNA Nation provides a place to connect, grow, and belong—all while supporting WIMNA’s mission to Advance, Connect, and Enable women in motorsports. Join WIMNA Nation at https://womeninmotorsportsna.com/wimna-nation/.

About Gainbridge…

Gainbridge Insurance Agency, LLC (“Gainbridge”) was founded in 2018 as part of Group 1001 with a simple belief: people work hard for their money, and their money should work hard for them. We offer a simple, safe way to save for the future – with clear annuity products, no hidden fees, and support from licensed teammates whenever you need it. Gainbridge is headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana. Learn more at gainbridge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Group 1001…

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Group 1001 Insurance” or “Group 1001”) is a collective that empowers companies to create positive growth. Our insurance and annuities are easy to understand and accessible to all. Our online investing platform gives individuals control over their savings. Our technology and innovation help companies succeed. And our strategic partnerships bring people together through education and sports.

As of March 31, 2026, Group 1001 Insurance had more than 1,500 employees and combined assets under management of $86.1 billion and provides over 540,000 active annuity contracts and life insurance policies. It comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, GainbridgeSM, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and the RVI Group, among others.

About Spire Motorsports…

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.