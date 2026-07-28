Chandler Smith leaving Front Row Motorsports after 2026 NASCAR season

Chandler Smith will be parting ways with Front Row Motorsports for the 2027 NASCAR season.

Front Row Motorsports announced the news on Tuesday, July 28. The announcement also comes as Smith, a 24-year-old native of Talking Rock, Georgia, is currently campaigning in his second season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series division with Front Row Motorsports, an organization in which Smith first joined in 2025 after spending the previous two seasons with Kaulig Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, respectively.

Smith currently has notched a pair of victories through 16 starts this season, including the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway in mid-February and North Wilkesboro Speedway in mid-July. He has also recorded eight top-five results, 10 top-10 results, 135 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.8. With these stats, he is ranked in third place in the regular-season standings and has a guaranteed berth to the 2026 Chase.

Front Row Motorsports’ statement about Smith’s departure states as follows:

“Chandler Smith will not return to Front Row Motorsports in 2027. We would like to extend our gratitude to Chandler for being a great representative of our CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program. The list of accomplishments that he and the No. 38 team have obtained are impressive, with four wins to date over the past two seasons, and we wish him the best on his continued career path.”

“The team will remain committed to competing at the highest level in the series and contending for championships, for the remainder of 2026 and beyond. Additional updates on our 2027 plans will be shared when available.”

Team Update pic.twitter.com/whxuEAH9fL — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) July 28, 2026

As a Front Row Motorsports competitor, Smith has currently notched four victories, 13 top-five results, 26 top-10 results and 356 laps led through 41 starts. He made the Playoffs in 2025 and finished in eighth place in the final standings. This season, both he and teammate Layne Riggs have notched a combined seven victories as the duo continues their march for a first NASCAR national touring series championship for themselves at this season’s conclusion.

With his 2027 racing plans yet to be determined, Chandler Smith’s 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season resumes on August 14 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. The event’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.