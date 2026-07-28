MotoGP British Grand Prix 2026: Date, Start Time and How to Watch at Silverstone

The British Grand Prix returns to Silverstone from August 7 to 9, 2026. It is one of the biggest weekends on the MotoGP calendar.

Practice takes place on Friday. Qualifying and the Sprint follow on Saturday. The main Grand Prix is held on Sunday.

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Silverstone is one of the fastest and most demanding tracks on the calendar. It has long straights and high-speed corners. The unpredictable British weather can also change the race within minutes. These conditions often produce close battles, surprise results and late drama.

It all kicks off on Friday, August 7 and wraps up Sunday, August 9, all times in British Summer Time.

Date Morning sessions Afternoon session Friday, 7 August Free Practice 1 — 11:45am Practice — 4:00pm Saturday, 8 August Free Practice 2 — 11:10amQualifying 1 — 11:50amQualifying 2 — 12:15pm MotoGP Sprint — 4:00pm Sunday, 9 August Warm-up — 9:40am Main race — 1:00pm

All times are listed in UK time.

The Sprint will run for 10 laps, while Sunday’s main race is 20 laps covering 118km. Gates usually open at 8am daily, but timings can shift, so it’s worth double-checking Silverstone’s official schedule before you go.

TNT Sports presently has the primary broadcasting rights for the UK, broadcasting practice, qualifying and the Sprint and all races from MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, on discovery+ too.

Quest carries free-to-air coverage of every Sprint, plus two full Grand Prix races a year, with the British round among them. TalkSPORT2 features live commentary radio with the same TNT Sports broadcasting team.

On a weekend such as this, sports news sites are very busy and it’s often a case of football taking center stage, so it’s best to bookmark a dedicated MotoGP channel rather than general alerts.

Silverstone Circuit: why the British Grand Prix is one of MotoGP’s greatest rounds

Silverstone rewards confidence, precision and stability. Its fast direction changes expose poor bike balance, while the slower Arena section creates hard-braking zones and overtaking chances. These demands make motogp silverstone 2026 one of the most anticipated rounds of the season.

The circuit is 5.9 kilometres long and contains 10 right-hand corners and eight left-hand corners. Its longest straight measures 770 metres, and riders complete 20 laps during the Grand Prix.

Silverstone is a vast venue, and its viewing areas are spread across the site. Fans should check the official Silverstone map before arriving to plan entrances, grandstands and entertainment zones. A detailed silverstone track map also helps visitors understand the circuit layout and the distance between major viewing points.

Silverstone track days are separate from the MotoGP race weekend. The circuit offers motorcycle experiences during the year, but public track riding is not included with a British Grand Prix ticket.

Silverstone MotoGP circuit guide: key corners, top speed and lap record

A lap starts with the fast Abbey and Farm sections. Riders then slow sharply for Village and The Loop, which form one of the best overtaking areas on the calendar.

Brooklands requires patience, while a poor exit from Luffield can leave a rider exposed later in the lap. The fastest part begins at Copse. Riders carry huge speed through Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel before accelerating onto Hangar Straight.

The main sections of the moto gp silverstone circuit include:

Village and The Loop: Heavy braking creates several racing lines.

Luffield: A long corner that tests rear grip.

Copse: A fast entry that requires full commitment.

Maggotts and Becketts: Rapid direction changes test bike stability.

Hangar Straight: The circuit’s main acceleration zone.

Stowe: One of the best overtaking points.

Vale and Club: Slower corners where late moves remain possible.

Enea Bastianini holds the circuit’s outright top-speed record at 340.6 km/h, set in 2022. Fabio Quartararo later produced a 1:57.233 lap during motogp qualifying, finishing more than three-tenths ahead of the rest of the field.

MotoGP British Grand Prix history: past winners and memorable moments at Silverstone

MotoGP first raced at Silverstone back in 1977. The event then shifted to Donington in 1987, before finally returning to its Silverstone home in 2010.

They have also been an unpredictable race to follow in recent years here. From 2013 all the way to 2025, we haven’t seen the same winner twice. Marco Bezzecchi kept that streak alive last year, making it 11 different winners in a row.

Year Winner 2025 Marco Bezzecchi 2024 Enea Bastianini 2023 Aleix Espargaro 2022 Francesco Bagnaia 2021 Fabio Quartararo 2019 Alex Rins

Some Silverstone finishes are pure MotoGP folklore. Think Lorenzo vs Marquez in 2013. Or Rins beating Marquez by just 0.013s in 2019. And who could forget Espargaro snatching it from Bagnaia on the last lap in 2023?

Stuart Pringle, who runs Silverstone, is happy about the move to August. He says it brings back that summer feeling the British Grand Prix used to have. It should be a warmer date to enhance the festival atmosphere, but British weather never guarantees!

MotoGP 2026 standings before Silverstone: who leads the championship?

There’s no clear favorite heading into this one. Jorge Martin leads the standings on 208 points, with Ai Ogura 14 behind and Marc Marquez another 4 back. With only 24 points separating the top five, one bad Sprint could flip the whole championship.

Position Rider Points Gap 1 Jorge Martin 208 — 2 Ai Ogura 194 14 3 Marc Marquez 190 18 4 Marco Bezzecchi 186 22 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio 184 24 6 Raul Fernandez 159 49 7 Pedro Acosta 148 60 8 Francesco Bagnaia 143 65

Martin has been the most consistent rider all season. Marquez has momentum after sweeping Germany. And Ogura’s proven he belongs, with three podiums in a row now.

Francesco Bagnaia in 2026: Can the former champ bounce back at Silverstone?

Bagnaia went into the break sitting eighth, on 143 points, 65 behind Martin.

That seems like a large distance, but not too far. Bagnaia is already recovering and has four consecutive Sunday Podiums and a Sprint victory at Brno in the first half of the season.

The real question is his physical condition. After the German round, Bagnaia underwent surgery on his right forearm and has rehabbed during the break, with Silverstone as his eventual goal.

He has already won here in 2022 and his easy-riding nature is perfect for the long corners. That arm will be important throughout the weekend though and it should become obvious from the Friday practice if it can endure a full race distance.

Jorge Martin and the challengers: who can close the gap at the British Grand Prix?

Martin is still leading, but he hasn’t looked 100% lately. He’s struggled with front-end feel and that P3 at Assen is his only podium since Mugello.

Meanwhile, Marquez has filled a void that seemed unfillable. With three victories in the four races prior to the break, he was in third place overall and after Germany, it was his own admission: he’s not the favorite anymore; Marc is.

Ogura might be just as big a threat. Before that slump, Ogura was on fire — P2 at Brno, a win at Assen, then P2 again in Germany. That kind of consistency has pushed him ahead of some big names.

Don’t count Bezzecchi out either. Bezzecchi won here in 2025, but that broken collarbone in Germany has set him back. How quickly he recovers will decide if he’s still in the title fight.

MotoGP British Grand Prix 2026: riders to watch at Silverstone

The title contenders will receive most of the attention, but Silverstone often produces unexpected results.

Quartararo remains dangerous over a single lap after taking pole at the circuit in 2025. Pedro Acosta’s aggressive braking style should also suit corners such as Village, Brooklands and Vale.

Raul Fernandez has shown strong pace on the Trackhouse Aprilia. After finishing third in Germany, he moved to sixth in the motogp standings. A first Silverstone podium would therefore not be a major surprise.

The British Grand Prix also attracts a broad UK sports audience. Even readers who usually follow football updates such as arsenal news now often turn their attention to Silverstone during one of the country’s biggest motorsport weekends.

British riders at the 2026 British Grand Prix: Cal Crutchlow carries the home hopes

Cal Crutchlow is stepping in for the injured Johann Zarco at LCR Honda and he’s the only Brit on the grid this year. A podium might be a stretch, but remember he took pole and finished P2 here in 2016. Even scoring points would be massive for the home fans.

Rookie watch at Silverstone 2026

Keep an eye on two rookies: Diogo Moreira and Toprak Razgatlioglu. Moreira came in as Moto2 champ and has settled in fast; his smooth riding could even get him into Q2. Toprak is still getting used to MotoGP after WorldSBK, but if anyone can make late braking work through Silverstone’s slow sections, it’s him.

MotoGP British Grand Prix 2026 predictions: who wins at Silverstone?

Marc Marquez edges it as the favorite, purely down to the form he’s in right now. He scored the maximum 37 points in Germany and has rapidly cut into Martin’s championship lead.

Silverstone is less predictable than the Sachsenring, however. Its fast direction changes favor a stable bike and the long corners put sustained pressure on tires, meaning Martin, Ogura and Bezzecchi have strong chances of winning.

Qualifying will matter a lot here. Starting deep in the field increases the risk of contact at Village and The Loop and clean air also helps riders manage front-tire temperature through the fast sections.

Weather forecast for Silverstone race weekend: will rain play a factor?

Too soon to say much about August 7 to 9. The Met Office’s detailed forecast only covers a short window ahead and its longer range outlook just hints at changeable weather in early August, though confidence fades the further out you go. Worth checking the Met Office Silverstone forecast again closer to race week.

Rain would flip everything on its head. Silverstone’s long and exposed, so part of the track can stay dry while another part gets soaked. Wet running rewards smooth throttle work and confidence under braking. Tire timing matters a lot too and even a short shower during qualifying could push a surprise name onto the front row.

MotoGP British Grand Prix 2026 predicted winner and podium

Predicted winner: Marc Marquez

Marquez has the strongest momentum of anyone right now. He’s closed a 102-point gap from after Mugello down to just 18 heading into Silverstone. That should make him a real threat in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix.

Predicted podium:

Marc Marquez Jorge Martin Ai Ogura

Martin is likely to remain the championship leader. He should score well at Silverstone, even if he does not win. Ogura has also been consistent and looks like a strong choice for the final podium place.

Bezzecchi is the main outsider. He won at Silverstone in 2025, but there are still questions about his fitness. Bagnaia also has the speed to challenge. However, his recovery from forearm surgery makes his form difficult to judge.

FAQs

When is the 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix?

The event takes place from Friday, 7 August, to Sunday, 9 August. Practice is held on Friday. Qualifying and the Sprint take place on Saturday. The main race is on Sunday.

What time does the British MotoGP race start?

The race starts at 1:00 pm BST on Sunday, 9 August 2026. The warm-up begins at 9:40 am.

Where can UK viewers watch the Silverstone MotoGP race?

TNT Sports and discovery+ will show the full weekend live. Quest will broadcast selected free-to-air coverage. TalkSPORT2 will provide live radio commentary.

Who is favourite to win the 2026 British Grand Prix?

Marc Marquez is the favourite after his strong German Grand Prix weekend. Martin and Ogura are also serious contenders. Bezzecchi could challenge because of his strong Silverstone record.