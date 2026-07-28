NTT INDYCAR SERIES Quotes About New IR-28 Chassis

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, July 28, 2026) – Comments from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock after seeing the new IR-28 chassis for the first time:

“The car looks aggressive and raw, and I love the integration of the aeroscreen with the rest of the chassis and aerodynamics. Dallara has made some really good steps. They have improved so many areas both inside and out. I jumped in and quickly got the urge to take it for a spin. I wish we could go sooner than 2028.” – Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Delaware Life Honda, Andretti Global

“I was just as excited to see what was inside the car as I was to see what it looks like on the outside. INDYCAR and Dallara have done an incredible job combining updated aerodynamic ideas with all of the safety elements from the current car. It has a seamless look and one that’s also modern and aggressive at the same time.” – Will Power, No. 26 TWG AI Honda, Andretti Global

“What a sight. I sat in the car and, in the past three years, I haven’t had the itch to drive again as much as I did sitting in it. The car looks beautiful, futuristic and very impressive. Aerodynamically, it looks a lot quicker – and if it looks quicker, it’s going to be quicker. The safety considerations are a key aspect and well thought out, as well. Thank you, INDYCAR and Dallara. I can’t wait, and I’m excited about the future.” – Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Team Principal

“Seeing the car for the first time made me even more excited about where INDYCAR is going. The design is super cool and feels like a proper next step for the series while still looking like an INDYCAR SERIES car. I think the fans are going to love it, and as a driver I cannot wait to get behind the wheel. The most important thing is that we keep the close, fun racing that makes INDYCAR special, and from what I’ve seen, we’re heading in a really good direction.” – Alex Palou, No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

“I’m really excited – it has exceeded expectations. I’m also super excited about the performance expectations, which sound very promising and will add to the great racing that we already have. I cannot wait to see it out on the track and hear the 2.4-liter engine, as well. This will take INDYCAR to the next level.” – Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Sunoco Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

“I just think there is something exciting about this car. I love the aggressive way the car sits, the aeroscreen, which is now integrated into the car, and the rear wing, which looks sick. And this still looks like an INDYCAR SERIES car. I like that. And I like that the safety evolutions over the last few years have been incorporated. So, from the weight reduction, expected aero grip and more power from the engine manufacturers, this is the car that’s going to provide exactly what we’ve been asking for it to do.” – Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

“Seeing it without any livery, it feels like Batman has a new toy. It feels aggressive in the areas where you want it to be. I think it’s the natural, perfect evolution into a new era. Aerodynamically, everything I hear from Dallara is that they are trying to minimize the effect of dirty air so that we can race even closer. Even if it’s a half-a-wing of clean air, it will make a huge difference. Between Dallara and INDYCAR, I think what they have created is really great, and I’m as optimistic as I’ve ever been that this car will race really well.” – Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

“The car is awesome. We all wanted a new, modern-day car that is lighter and looks futuristic and fast but still has all of the incredible safety advancements that INDYCAR is known for. This does all of those things. There are still a lot of things to work through in terms of on-track testing and how it reacts to the different types of environments it will be exposed to, but from a visual standpoint, it’s incredible. This is something people will be excited about.” – Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, ECR

“It still looks like an INDYCAR SERIES car but so much more modern, integrated and racy. Over the last few months, we’ve heard bits and pieces about the wings or sidepods, but to see it all put together – it’s better than the expectations. Even details like the barge boards behind the front wheels, I think it’ll help the racing a lot, especially on ovals. And the car is lighter. I cannot wait to hop in and give it a go. This is exciting.” – Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

“There is a ‘wow’ factor. The first thing that struck me is that it has more room in the cockpit and will fit differently-sized drivers, which is really good. Secondly, it still has the INDYCAR DNA, which was a worry for me that it wouldn’t look like an INDYCAR SERIES car. This definitely does. It also has an aggressive look with an integrated aeroscreen and a car that addresses a lot of little tweaks that drivers have asked for. Dallara has delivered on almost everything. I’m super excited for the future.” – Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 SiriusXM Honda, Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian

“I’m very excited for the new car – I like the design a lot. It’s very striking and aggressive in many ways but isn’t too far of a departure from the old car, which is exactly the way it should look. I was the tall driver used for the seat fit and initial sizing of the cockpit, so I’ve seen the new chassis, and I have to say it’s beautifully built especially with the way everything is integrated with the aeroscreen and everything else. One of our goals should be to attract another manufacturer into the sport, and I hope this new footprint allows for that. I expect everyone to be very pleased.” – Graham Rahal, No. 15 Fifth Third Bank Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

“It’s awesome. It just looks racy. It has a really good design. It’s refined, very well thought through and filled with details both inside the cockpit and out. Plus, it’s kept the core INDYCAR feel while expanding our technology and taking this to another level. I’m really excited.” – Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet

The next NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland, round 13 of the 2026 championship, Sunday, Aug. 9. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One. Audio coverage is available via INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.