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Roe Set for Back-to-Back Weekends Across IMSA and INDY NXT

By Official Release
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Indianapolis, IN (July 29, 2026) – The summer charge continues, as James Roe gets set for back-to-back race weekends showcasing his versatility across two different disciplines.

Roe will first rejoin Lone Star Racing in the No. 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the six-hour Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America (July 31-Aug. 2). The weekend marks Roe’s latest IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup appearance and another opportunity to compete in GT machinery that has been competitive all season.

Just days later, Roe is then back in his No. 8 Topcon INDY NXT machine, as the series heads west for the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 7-9). While both weekends feature road course racing, the quick transition between sports car competition and open-wheel racing highlights Roe’s ability to adapt between two very different cars and racing formats.

“With the No. 80, we recently had a great test at Road America, so looking forward to getting back to Wisconsin this weekend,” said Roe. “It’s pretty cool to have two completely different race weekends back-to-back and it definitely keeps me on my toes. But I’ve really enjoyed this season and the opportunity to race in both series. They’re two very different cars and styles of racing, and I think jumping between the two only makes me a better driver.”

For the final three INDY NXT races, Roe will be running a Community Cancer Fund logo on his No. 8 car, a charity dedicated to providing necessary resources to cancer patients and their families.

Sunday’s six-hour IMSA race takes the green flag at 11:30 a.m. ET, with flag-to-flag coverage on Peacock. And Portland’s INDY NXT race can be found on FS1 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 9.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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