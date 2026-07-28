Racing to End Alzheimer’s looks to flip the script at Road America

LOS ANGELES (28 July, 2026) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing team heads to Road America this week ready to change the season’s narrative, starting with Saturday’s two-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race (Peacock, 12:50 p.m. ET).

With just four races remaining in the season, drivers Sean Quinlan and Greg Liefooghe are ready to return to the form that saw them put the No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Ford Mustang GT4 on the podium last season.

But last year at Road America, Liefooghe was knocked off track in turn four in an incident that seemingly started a spate of limited luck – which continued when two weeks ago at CTMP, the car was hit several times during the race, incurring damage that necessitated a late race stop in pit lane.

Quinlan, Liefooghe and the Cameron Racing team tested the Ford Mustang GT4 on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course two weeks ago – though in the middle of a massive midwestern heat wave that saw track temperatures soar to over 130F.

“It was really, really hot,” said Cameron of the test staged at the historic facility. “Track temps and ambient temps were much hotter than when we ran last year, so it’s a bit difficult to know exactly where we are speed-wise, compared to last year. But we were happy with the balance of the car. The Mustang, being normally aspirated, is pretty impacted by the heat. Road America seems to suit the car, with all the fast, flowing corners. Tire wear is good there; we don’t get a crazy amount of degradation. The drivers like it as well — we qualified seventh last year so hoping to get things moving in the right direction as we finish out the season.”

Fast corners, long straights that lead into great passing zones, and a culinary experience that is second to none on the calendar make the Wisconsin circuit a fan and team favorite.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder Phil Frengs appreciates Road America as well. The foundation’s cars have raced there 15 times since 2015, between Michelin Pilot Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and the Porsche Sprint and Endurance Challenge series, scoring two victories and five podium finishes. But as always, it’s the people that Frengs remembers most.

“Road America – and the entire Kettle Moraine area – is one of the most beautiful places in the country,” said Frengs. “Everyone loves the town of Elkhart Lake, with its racing history that began in the early 1950s. It’s a huge facility (640-acres, to be exact) and fans come from all over the world to see the sports car race weekend. We’ll spend the weekend where we always do: at our table outside the team’s transporter, giving away wristbands and talking to people about their loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s.

“And I’ll have help this weekend – longtime team driver and fan favorite Nick Galante will be here to spread the word. Nick knows our mission well, having lost an aunt and a grandmother to the disease, and he truly appreciates the chance to give back, to make a difference, to explain our mission to everyone we meet. Sports car race fans are a special group, especially the ones that come to Road America, we’re looking forward to it – and hoping to break our streak of bad luck on track!”

Racing to End Alzheimer’s gives families and friends the chance to honor loved ones who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For a $250 donation, the loved one’s name and hometown is placed on both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Ford Mustang and the SRO GT4 America BMW M4, and the loved one’s photo can be posted on the Racing to End Alzheimer’s website’s tribute page. All donations are matched by Frengs’ company Legistics, with 100% going to the program’s two beneficiaries: the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, and the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

To date, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has donated over $1.2 million to those two programs.

Donate now at this link.

The Road America 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series – part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix weekend – will take the green flag Saturday at 12:50 p.m. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock TV, and internationally on IMSA.TV and on IMSA’s YouTube channel – ad-free courtesy of Michelin.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’ late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience led Frengs to a seminal moment: while his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing, he realized there was an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s to “fund the care and find the cure” with 100% of the donations and matching funds going to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s social media

Facebook: Racing to End Alzheimer’s

Instagram: @racing2endalz

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’s late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s social media

Facebook: Racing to End Alzheimer’s

Instagram: @racing2endalz