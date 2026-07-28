RISI COMPETIZIONE PRE-RACE – 6 HOURS OF ROAD AMERICA

Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO No. 62:

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Daniel Serra (BRA)

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (July 28, 2026) … The IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) resumes competition this weekend at the legendary 4.048-mile, 14-turn Road America road course for the fourth of five endurance rounds of the 2026 season.

The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 of Italian Davide Rigon and Brazilian Daniel Serra returns to action with the Houston, Texas-based team looking to challenge for GTD Pro honors.

The six-hour Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race will feature another highly competitive field in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with the GTD Pro class once again showcasing many of the world’s top manufacturers and drivers.

Road America has long been one of the premier circuits on the IMSA calendar. Known for its long straights, fast sweeping corners and heavy braking zones, the historic Wisconsin road course rewards precision, consistency and strategy throughout the six-hour event. This year’s IMSA race will feature 54 entries including 12 in the GTD Pro class.

Risi Competizione has enjoyed memorable performances at Road America throughout the team’s history. The circuit has provided the Ferrari squad with multiple podium finishes and consistently competitive performances. This includes three victories (2007, 2011, 2014) and five podium finishes since the team first competed there in 2000. Giuseppe Risi has entered 17 cars across 13 seasons, campaigning six different models. The lineup began with the Ferrari 333 SP in the Grand-Am series, followed by the Ferrari 360 GT, Maserati MC12, Ferrari 430 GT, and Ferrari 458 Italia GT in the American Le Mans Series. The team later raced the Ferrari 458 Italia in IMSA competition before debuting the Ferrari 488 GTE in its most recent Road America appearance in 2016. This year the popular Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo will add some Risi IMSA history and provenance to its record.

Following a difficult opening portion of the Michelin Endurance Cup this season, the No. 62 Ferrari team turned its fortunes around at June’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen with a fifth-place finish. The Risi Competizione team seeks a podium as the championship enters its final stretch.

This marks the fourth 2026 appearance together for Rigon and Serra with Risi Competizione this season. It will be Serra’s third time at the Wisconsin circuit, having collected a victory in 2024 with Conquest Racing in the Ferrari 296 GT3 and a third-place finish last year with DragonSpeed in the Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO. Rigon will be making his first appearance and is eager to capitalize on the team’s preparation heading into the six-hour Michelin Endurance Cup race.

The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO drivers Daniel Serra (left) and Davide Rigon (right) pose with a fan at an autograph session

Quotes:

Davide Rigon, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“This will be my first time at Road America. I’m actually very excited. I hope I have plenty of time to learn the new track. I tried to go to Road America to race previously but was not able with my busy schedule to add an event to drive the track.

I prepared myself by driving on the simulator and hope to be quick. It looks amazing on the simulator, and I saw a lot of videos. I’m trying to be prepared as much as I can to be in a good place. We really want to have a good result, like we had in Watkins Glen with our fifth-place position there. It was not as good of a finish as we would have liked but we gave our best and scored some points. Now we are all super focused for Road America. We really want to maximize everything for our car and our team and not make any mistakes. Let’s see what result we can get. We know we are strong so we will do our best to achieve a good result.”

Daniel Serra, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“I have raced at Road America the past two years in the IMSA events. We had a good result in 2024 with a victory and last year with a third-place finish. Although the track will be new to Davide, the team has plenty of data and we expect to go prepared. It would be very nice to get a podium result for the team this weekend.”

The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari returns to Road America for the first time since 2016

Practice begins Friday, July 31, with qualifying scheduled for 3:45 p.m. for 15 minutes for the GTD-Pro class on Saturday, Aug. 1. The start of the IMSA race is at 10:40 a.m. local time for six hours on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The race will be televised live on Peacock with flag-to-flag coverage in the United States beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. International viewers can watch live on IMSA.com/TV Live or IMSA’s YouTube channel. IMSA Radio will provide live commentary throughout the weekend on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio (XM 206, Web/App 996) with live race coverage beginning on Sunday, August 2 at 11:40 a.m. ET. See imsa.com for more information.

Please follow Risi Competizione at www.risicompetizione.com and on social media at Instagram/RisiComp, Facebook/RisiCompetizione and Twitter @RisiComp.