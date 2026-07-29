SHANE GRAY TO MAKE PRO MOD DEBUT WITH ELITE MOTORSPORTS / MODERN RACING

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (July 29, 2026) – Former multi-time Pro Stock national event winner Shane Gray will return to NHRA competition in 2027 driving in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Modified Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

Gray, who calls North Carolina home, will make his Pro Mod debut driving the Elite Motorsports / Modern Racing / Mason Wright Racing Pro Mod entry formerly driven by Mason Wright and currently driven by Aaron Stanfield.

“We’ve had a long standing history with the Gray family,” said Richard Freeman, owner of Elite Motorsports. “We used to race in Competition Eliminator with him and his brother Johnathon. We rented Shane motors in 2013 when he was still racing Pro Stock. Pretty sure he made it to a handful of final rounds that year. One thing that has always stayed consistent was our mutual respect for each other. It feels like it’s time for him to come back to NHRA racing with us, and be part of our racing family. It feels right having him come on board.”

In his Pro Stock career, Gray raced to a total of 13 national event final rounds with a total of five victories. He raced to five final rounds alone in 2013 with one win. His last win came at the NHRA Gatornationals in 2017.

Gray retired from Pro Stock racing at the end of the 2017 allowing his son, 2018 Pro Stock world champion and current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor for TRICON Garage, Tanner Gray, to take over driving duties for the family team. With Tanner and his brother Taylor, who races for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, set on their motorsports paths, Shane felt the time was right to make his return to the driver’s seat.

“Both my boys are to the point where they don’t really need dad anymore. So, I’m ready to go racing again myself,” Shane said. “I can’t think of a better opportunity than teaming up with Richard Freeman at Elite and Justin Elkes at Modern Racing. We’ve all always been friends and the Modern Racing shop is 15 minutes from my house.”

Elkes was also previously Gray’s crew chief in Pro Stock. Together they won the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals in 2014.

When Gray tests at Rockingham later this year it will be the first time he’s made a pass in a Pro Mod car.

“I’ve never encountered Pro Mod before. I sat in the car, but that’s about it,” Gray said. “I’m a student of the game though. Even at 54 years old, I’m looking forward to the challenge, driving something new, learning something new and having a little fun. I think Pro Mod fits me.”