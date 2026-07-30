NHRA BRAINERD NATIONALS SET FOR PENULTIMATE RACE OF 2026 REGULAR SEASON

BRAINERD, Minn. (July 30, 2026) – With the end of the 2026 NHRA regular season approaching, this year’s NHRA Brainerd Nationals at famed Brainerd International Raceway on Aug. 20-23, will again serve as a key stop and the penultimate event before the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

The popular stop in Brainerd is the 13th of 20 events during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and will see unbelievable, 340-mph, 12,000-horsepower action from all the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock as NHRA celebrates its 75th anniversary in style.

Few stops on the NHRA tour match the energy and excitement that has made Brainerd International Raceway special for four-plus decades. For more than 40 years, its legendary “Zoo” campground, electric atmosphere and incredible racing have made the NHRA Brainerd Nationals a legendary stop for fans across the country.

Every August, passionate fans gather to experience the sights, sounds and raw power of NHRA racing and 2026 promises to be another epic weekend, especially with added 75th anniversary highlights like:

Three-time Funny Car world champion Ron Capps will be honored for his success at BIR and his addition to NHRA’s Top 75 Drivers this year. Capps owns seven Brainerd victories, the most of any active driver. His success at the famed facility has seen the addition of “Capps’ Corner” in the Zoo campground.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and more.

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) all won in Brainerd. The race will again be broadcast on FS1 with elimination coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Kalitta earned four race wins last season en route to his second Top Fuel world championship, including his third NHRA Brainerd Nationals title. Kalitta has three wins this season, while teammate Shawn Langdon has four wins and the points lead. Others to watch will be Epping winner Leah Pruett, rookie standout and Norwalk winner Maddi Gordon, Antron Brown and motorsports legend Tony Stewart.

Two-time reigning world champion Austin Prock earned his first Brainerd win last year over J.R. Todd. This year Prock has one win, while Todd is the most recent winner following his Seattle victory. Three-time champ and Brainerd honoree Capps leads the points thanks to three wins 2026, while past champ Jack Beckman, Funny Car newcomer Jordan Vandergriff and four-time world champ Matt Hagan are close behind.

Last year, six-time Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson won in Brainerd over KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, giving the Minnesota native his fourth win at BIR. Anderson currently leads the points, thanks to his wins in Pomona, Maryland and Seattle. Glenn, who won the title in 2025, is second, with three wins as well.

The NHRA Brainerd Nationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Ahead of the race, there will be a double-divisional event on Aug. 13-16, which features hundreds of top racers and creates plenty of excitement for an unbelievable two-week stretch at the standout track.

Brainerd race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 3:30 and 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 21 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and eliminations at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, fans can call 866-444-4455.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.