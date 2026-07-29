Isaac Kitzmiller Takes ARCA Menards Series East Championship Fight to Flat Rock Speedway

CARLETON, Mich: Fresh off his best ARCA Menards Series East finish of the 2026 season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (LOIRP), reigning series champion Isaac Kitzmiller has thrust himself back into the championship conversation ahead of Saturday night’s Sunbelt Rentals 150 at the historic Flat Rock (Mich.) Speedway.

Competing in last Friday’s combination event with the ARCA Menards Series national tour, Kitzmiller refused to let an 11th-place qualifying effort define his weekend. Instead, the 17-year-old methodically worked his way through the field, showcasing patience and consistency throughout the 150-lap contest.

After making significant gains following the race’s scheduled halfway break, Kitzmiller drove the No. 79 Carter Machinery — A.L.L. Construction Inc. Chevrolet to a fifth-place finish.

The result moved Kitzmiller back within striking distance of the championship lead. With three races remaining, he sits third in the ARCA Menards Series East standings, just six points behind second-place Tristan McKee and nine markers behind leader Max Reaves.

“Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was definitely a confidence boost for our whole team,” said Kitzmiller.

“Qualifying didn’t go the way we wanted, but nobody got discouraged. We stayed focused, kept making the car better throughout the night and took advantage of every opportunity we had. To come away with a top-five finish against that level of competition says a lot about everyone on this team.

“It also came at an important point in the season. We were able to gain some ground in the championship, but we know there’s still a lot of work ahead of us.

“Hopefully we can carry that momentum into Flat Rock, keep building on what we learned at LOIRP and put ourselves in position for another strong finish.”

Kitzmiller, the teenage son of full-time ARCA Menards Series championship contender Jason Kitzmiller, returns to Flat Rock Speedway — the smallest track on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series East schedule—knowing another strong performance will be critical to his championship hopes with the A.L.L. Construction Inc. — CR7 Motorsports team.

Last season, Kitzmiller opened the weekend by qualifying fourth before driving to a seventh-place finish in the 150-lap feature.

“Flat Rock is a really challenging place because everything happens so quickly,” Kitzmiller said.

“It’s only a quarter-mile, so 150 laps can go by in a hurry, and every decision you make matters. We know this is an important race with the championship as close as it is, but our approach doesn’t change.

“We want to qualify up front, execute throughout the race, make the right adjustments and give ourselves a chance to fight for the win. If we can do that, we’ll be in a good position when the checkered flag falls.”

Flat Rock Speedway marks the second race in a pivotal three-race stretch for the ARCA Menards Series East. The series heads to Iowa Speedway next Friday, Aug. 7, for another combination event with the ARCA Menards Series national tour before concluding the season six weeks later at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 17.

With the championship battle tightening, Kitzmiller knows strong performances at Flat Rock and Iowa will be essential to keeping the title fight alive and giving the A.L.L. Construction Inc. — CR7 Motorsports team an opportunity to defend its ARCA Menards Series East championship at Bristol in the fall.

“We’re in a good spot, but we know there’s still a lot of work to do,” Kitzmiller said. “The momentum we gained at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was important, but these next two races are just as critical.

﻿“We can’t get ahead of ourselves or worry about Bristol yet. Our focus is on Flat Rock, then Iowa, and making the most of every opportunity. If we do that, I believe we’ll give ourselves a chance to be fighting for the championship when we get to Bristol.”

Like his father, the teenage Kitzmiller and company welcome Carter Machinery aboard the No. 79 Chevrolet, promoting the Caterpillar® (Cat®) brand as the primary partner for Saturday night’s Sunbelt Rentals 150 at Flat Rock Speedway.

Carter Machinery’s humble beginnings date back to 1928, serving customers throughout Virginia and southeastern West Virginia.

As customer needs evolved, the company expanded its offerings by adding new products, services, and locations, with significant growth following its 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, Carter Machinery’s footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with more than 30 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

The company sells, rents, and supports the full line of Cat® equipment, engines, and electric power generation systems, backed by strong parts availability, a diverse rental fleet, and an expert service team committed to customer success.

Continued investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling has positioned Carter Machinery as one of Caterpillar’s premier dealers in North America and around the globe.

“We’re really happy to have Carter Machinery and the Cat® brand with us again this weekend at Flat Rock Speedway,” said Kitzmiller.

“Michigan has such a strong foundation in manufacturing, construction and agriculture, and those are industries built on hard work, reliability and earning people’s trust every day. Those are the same values Carter Machinery and Cat® represent, and we’re proud to carry their colors on our No. 79 Chevrolet.

“Flat Rock is a place where we’ve shown good speed before, and coming off a top-five finish at IRP gives our whole team a lot of confidence. We know how important these next two races are, so our focus is on qualifying well, executing all night and putting ourselves in position to race for the win.

“Hopefully we can give everyone who supports our No. 79 Carter Machinery — A.L.L. Construction Inc. Chevrolet something to celebrate when the checkered flag flies.”

In addition to Carter Machinery, A.L.L. Construction Inc., Grant County Mulch, A&J Excavating, Cobra Mining, Champion Power Equipment and Volt Battery Technology will all serve as associate marketing partners in his 13th career ARCA Menards Series East start.

Since 2025, Kitzmiller has made 13 ARCA Menards Series East starts, producing seven top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, including a career-best third-place result on two occasions — most recently at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway in April 2026.

Through two years of ARCA Menards Series East competition, Kitzmiller owns an impressive 5.8 average finish and returns in 2026 as the reigning series champion.

For more on Isaac Kitzmiller, please follow him on Instagram (@isaackitzmillerracing) and X |Twitter (@isaackitzmiller).

The Sunbelt Rentals 150 (150 laps | 37.5 miles) is the sixth of eight races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins Saturday, August 1, from 2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., while Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 4:00 p.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET. The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FloRacing. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (ET).