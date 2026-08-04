THE RACE: Portland 112

THE PLACE: Portland International Raceway

THE DATE: Saturday, August 8, 2026

THE TIME: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

TV: FloRacing, Live

ARCA Menards West at Portland International Raceway:

Portland 112 Pre-Race Notes

The ARCA Menards Series West will race on a road course for the second and final time in 2026 in Saturday’s Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway. The previous road course stop, the series’ most recent round at Sonoma Raceway, was won by Sam Corry over his Nitro Motorsports teammate Mia Lovell.

Corry (No. 25 Ben Carver Toyota) dominated the Sonoma race, leading all 47 laps from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole. He will be making his first West start at Portland International Raceway.

Lovell (No. 15 Pine Health Toyota) was the only driver who could keep Corry in sight at Sonoma. She even made a brief pass for the lead into the hairpin but couldn’t hold the lead to officially lead a lap. She is one of only six female drivers who have finished second or better in an ARCA Menards Series West race; Hailie Deegan and Gracie Trotter have both scored victories, while Nicole Behar, Julia Landauer, Isabella Robusto, and Lovell all have runner-up finishes.

Trevor Huddleston leads the ARCA Menards West standings heading into the Portland 112, but he is searching for his first career series road course victory. Huddleston finished fourth at Sonoma and fifth at Portland in 2025, his first top-five finishes on road course; he finished ninth in June at Sonoma.

Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished fourth at Sonoma in his first career ARCA Menards West road course start. Denton, who sits second in the West series championship standings, trails Huddleston by 34 points with six races remaining in the 2026 season.

Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished seventh at Sonoma and maintained fourth in the ARCA Menards West standings, 39 points out of the lead. The only race this season Kennealy finished outside the top ten was the opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway where he suffered from transmission issues that left him 20th at the end.

Nitro Motorsports will field four entries in the Portland 112. In addition to Corry and Lovell, the team will field cars for Ethan Tovo (No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Toyota), son of team co-owner Joe Tovo, and Graham Jacobson (No. 90 Skilled Nation Toyota).

Ryan Vargas (No. 77 King Taco / REX MD / Wallace Sign / Dozy Boy Toyota) will be doing double duty over the course of the weekend. Vargas will compete in the ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East JR & CO 150 at Iowa Speedway on Friday before an early morning flight to Portland to drive for Joe Nava’s Performance P1 Motorsports team on Saturday. Should he take the green flag in both races, Vargas will become the first driver to compete in all three ARCA Menards Series platform divisions on the same weekend.

Kyle Steckly (No. 53 APC Auto Parts Centres / Federated Auto Parts Chevrolet) will take the reigns for team owner Robert Torriere, substituting for the team’s regular driver Andrew Ranger. Steckly, son of former NASCAR Canada Series champion Scott Steckly, made his ARCA Menards Series road course debut earlier this season at Watkins Glen International and finished 15th. Torriere has seven career road course victories across the ARCA Menards Series platform, all with Ranger at the wheel.

Dale Quarterley (No. 32 Van Dyk Recycling Solutions Chevrolet) and Jeff Anton (No. 44 Deer Park Recycling / Squid Decals Chevrolet) will both make the trek from the northeast to compete in the Portland 112. Quarterley is a two-time ARCA Menards East winner at Lime Rock Park and finished third at Portland in 2023. Anton has finished in the top ten at Sonoma in each of the last two years and finished tenth at Lime Rock in July.

When she takes the green flag, Hailie Deegan (No. 16 Columbia Bank Chevrolet) will set the record for most ARCA Menards Series starts by a female driver with 35. Deegan, a three-time West winner in her career, matched the record set by Nicole Behar with her last start at Sonoma Raceway where she finished 20th. Deegan will be making her first West start at Portland; she finished 33rd in her only appearance at Portland in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024.

Todd Souza (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) will make his second start of the season in the Portland 112. Souza, who scored his only career West victory on the road course at Utah Motorsports Campus in 2008, finished sixth in his only other 2026 start at Sonoma Raceway.

The race will be run under the Break pit stop format. There will be no scheduled tire changes; any tire changes must be for a damaged tire and must be approved by an ARCA official. There will be a scheduled caution at or near lap 29.

Derrike Cope holds the ARCA Menards West track qualifying record at Portland International Raceway, set in 1986, at 71.275 seconds / 98.440 miles per hour.

Hershel McGriff holds the ARCA Menards West track race record at Portland International Raceway, set in 1986, at 82.080 miles per hour.

The 25 entries for the Portland 112 are the most for an ARCA Menards West race at Portland International Raceway since 2012.

The Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway is set for 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Saturday, August 8. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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