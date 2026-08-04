NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Garrett Smithley Welcome GARSEN Golf To SS-Greenlight and BRK Racing

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Garsen Golf, in collaboration with Sports Chain, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Garrett Smithley, a veteran stock car series racer with more than 300 professional starts across NASCAR’s O’Reilly, Truck, and Cup Series. Through this partnership, Garsen and Sports Chain will work alongside Smithley to showcase the shared commitment to performance, innovation, and precision that defines both motorsports and golf.

Performance plays a pivotal role in the success of racers on the track and golfers on the course. Dynamic design and state-of-the-art engineering ensure that drivers perform at their peak abilities. Capitalizing on the moments where inches mean the difference between first and second. At Garsen, we approach our putter grips in a similar manner. Our designs help golfers maximize their capabilities on the greens by reducing or removing the variables that prevent a player from taking advantage of every opportunity to score. “The Garsen-Sports Chain LLC-Smithley partnership represents an opportunity to align science and technology across motorsports and golf. Garsen’s scientifically proven design and rich understanding of performance-based products is complementary to what Garrett brings to the racetrack, week in and week out. We see this as a unique opportunity to connect with race fans who know the importance of finely tuned vehicles and highlight the same important components in golf,” said Sports Chain CEO and Garsen General Manger, Andrew Doeck. “With our focus on providing tour quality products and Garrett’s extensive experience and understanding of performance vehicles, we see this not only as an opportunity to connect audiences but also work closely in a way that benefits both sides mutually.”

“I’m proud to be partnering with such great brands as Garsen and Sports Chain. I’ve been a long-time fan of golf, but have only recently begun playing and taking the game more seriously. I can say with confidence that I believe in the Garsen products and what they offer to golfers, having used the products myself,” said Garrett Smithley. “I look forward to working, collaborating, and representing Garsen and Sports Chain each week, and couldn’t be happier to partner with such great companies.” As a part of this partnership, branding for both Garsen and Sports Chain will be displayed on Garrett’s vehicles through the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. We look forward to connecting and showcasing our performance capabilities to fans and followers across both the racetrack and the golf course.

About Garsen
Garsen was founded in 2014 by Bernerd Garsen with the goal of delivering a product that would instantly improve a golfer’s putting performance. Since launching the company, Garsen has recorded over 100 worldwide wins, including 3 Major Championships and 3 Olympic Medals. Our innovative putter grips include the QUAD Tour, Ultimate, and MAX, all uniquely designed to provide the same benefit of consistency and confidence in every stroke.

Garsen is a leader within the golf industry as a creator and innovator, having gained the trust of golfers and tour professionals worldwide for the quality and performance of its products.

About Sports Chain
Sports Chain is a sports industry operations, logistics, and growth partner dedicated to helping emerging and established brands scale their businesses. From warehousing and fulfillment to sales strategy, marketing, distribution, and operational support, Sports Chain provides the infrastructure and expertise that allows companies to focus on innovation while accelerating growth.
Built on decades of experience in the sporting goods industry, Sports Chain partners with brands, manufacturers, distributors, and athletes to create meaningful relationships and sustainable growth opportunities. By combining operational excellence with strategic business development, Sports Chain serves as the bridge between great products and the customers who rely on them.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores Offer Exclusive Discount for Sept. 12-13 NASCAR Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway
O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores Offer Exclusive Discount for Sept. 12-13 NASCAR Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:36
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Pennzoil 250 Race Winner Carson Kvapil Post Race Q&A
24:39
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for 10th Truck Series career victory at Lucas Oil IRP
02:38

Latest articles

NASCAR Launches DEGA-CON to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures’ Talladega Nights: The Ballad of...

Official Release -
wenty years after Columbia Pictures’ Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby became a cultural phenomenon, NASCAR is bringing fans together to celebrate the connection between the film, the sport and Talladega Superspeedway through DEGA-CON.
Read more

Spire Motorsports Iowa Corn 350 Race Advance

Official Release -
In six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Spire Motorsports has one top-10 and two top-15 finishes
Read more

NHRA ADDS MOTION PERFORMANCE RACEWAY TO MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

Official Release -
NHRA officials are pleased to announce that Motion Performance Raceway at Gimli Motorsports Park has joined the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the West Central Division (Division 5).
Read more

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY HOSTING TWO THRILLING NASCAR WEEKENDS IN 2027

Official Release -
EchoPark Speedway will host two thrilling NASCAR weekends in 2027, giving fans two opportunities to experience the high-speed, action-packed racing Atlanta is known for in the spring and summer next year.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos