Garrett Smithley Welcome GARSEN Golf To SS-Greenlight and BRK Racing

Garsen Golf, in collaboration with Sports Chain, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Garrett Smithley, a veteran stock car series racer with more than 300 professional starts across NASCAR’s O’Reilly, Truck, and Cup Series. Through this partnership, Garsen and Sports Chain will work alongside Smithley to showcase the shared commitment to performance, innovation, and precision that defines both motorsports and golf.

Performance plays a pivotal role in the success of racers on the track and golfers on the course. Dynamic design and state-of-the-art engineering ensure that drivers perform at their peak abilities. Capitalizing on the moments where inches mean the difference between first and second. At Garsen, we approach our putter grips in a similar manner. Our designs help golfers maximize their capabilities on the greens by reducing or removing the variables that prevent a player from taking advantage of every opportunity to score. “The Garsen-Sports Chain LLC-Smithley partnership represents an opportunity to align science and technology across motorsports and golf. Garsen’s scientifically proven design and rich understanding of performance-based products is complementary to what Garrett brings to the racetrack, week in and week out. We see this as a unique opportunity to connect with race fans who know the importance of finely tuned vehicles and highlight the same important components in golf,” said Sports Chain CEO and Garsen General Manger, Andrew Doeck. “With our focus on providing tour quality products and Garrett’s extensive experience and understanding of performance vehicles, we see this not only as an opportunity to connect audiences but also work closely in a way that benefits both sides mutually.”

“I’m proud to be partnering with such great brands as Garsen and Sports Chain. I’ve been a long-time fan of golf, but have only recently begun playing and taking the game more seriously. I can say with confidence that I believe in the Garsen products and what they offer to golfers, having used the products myself,” said Garrett Smithley. “I look forward to working, collaborating, and representing Garsen and Sports Chain each week, and couldn’t be happier to partner with such great companies.” As a part of this partnership, branding for both Garsen and Sports Chain will be displayed on Garrett’s vehicles through the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. We look forward to connecting and showcasing our performance capabilities to fans and followers across both the racetrack and the golf course.

About Garsen

Garsen was founded in 2014 by Bernerd Garsen with the goal of delivering a product that would instantly improve a golfer’s putting performance. Since launching the company, Garsen has recorded over 100 worldwide wins, including 3 Major Championships and 3 Olympic Medals. Our innovative putter grips include the QUAD Tour, Ultimate, and MAX, all uniquely designed to provide the same benefit of consistency and confidence in every stroke.

Garsen is a leader within the golf industry as a creator and innovator, having gained the trust of golfers and tour professionals worldwide for the quality and performance of its products.

About Sports Chain

Sports Chain is a sports industry operations, logistics, and growth partner dedicated to helping emerging and established brands scale their businesses. From warehousing and fulfillment to sales strategy, marketing, distribution, and operational support, Sports Chain provides the infrastructure and expertise that allows companies to focus on innovation while accelerating growth.

Built on decades of experience in the sporting goods industry, Sports Chain partners with brands, manufacturers, distributors, and athletes to create meaningful relationships and sustainable growth opportunities. By combining operational excellence with strategic business development, Sports Chain serves as the bridge between great products and the customers who rely on them.