NHRA ADDS MOTION PERFORMANCE RACEWAY TO MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

GIMLI, MANITOBA, CANADA (Aug. 4, 2026) – NHRA officials are pleased to announce that Motion Performance Raceway at Gimli Motorsports Park has joined the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the West Central Division (Division 5).

Under new ownership, the revitalized facility, which is located in Gimli, Manitoba, Canada, has enjoyed a thrilling rebirth in 2026, recently holding a successful grand opening weekend Aug. 1-2.

“Breathing life back into this track that was left for dead has not been easy, but it certainly has been rewarding,” Motion Performance Raceway Owner Sheldon Root said. “We are looking forward to growing this with the NHRA.”

The team, which also includes track manager Cheryl Sinclair, has put in significant work at the facility, making numerous upgrades and renovations. Following the grand opening over the weekend, the facility has plans for four more weekend events in 2026 and the introduction of several new race programs.

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Motion Performance Raceway will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities when the facility opens, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The facility will also receive access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms as the track continues to grow.

The track is also eager to work with a standout group of local racers in the area, providing a top-tier facility to competitors in Central Canada.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Motion Performance Raceway and the racers of Manitoba, Canada back to the NHRA West Central Division family,” West Central Division Director Nick Duty said. “Sheldon and his team have been working non-stop on improvements to the facility and creating new programs. The support they’ve received from the racers and the community has been amazing. The future of drag racing in Manitoba is in great hands.”

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.