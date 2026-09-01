23XI Racing and Fleetio Expand Partnership with Multiyear Renewal

Fleetio to continue primary sponsorship of Corey Heim in the NASCAR Cup Series

BIRMINGHAM, AL – September 1, 2026 – Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today announced an expanded multi-year partnership with 23XI Racing, continuing Fleetio’s primary sponsorship of Corey Heim in select NASCAR Cup Series races.

A race team and a commercial fleet look nothing alike on the surface. Underneath, they run on the same discipline: knowing the condition of every asset, catching problems before they cause downtime, and making the right call under timed pressure. Fleetio was built to support this work, bringing 14 years of maintenance data directly into the maintenance workflow. With cross-fleet benchmarks and AI-driven decision support, Fleetio provides insights into approval queues, service schedules, and repair orders, so teams can act on the data, rather than interpret it after the fact.

Powering maintenance decisions on and off the track

The maintenance impact extends beyond the completed repairs to those that are avoided altogether. In the first half of 2026, Fleetio users rejected $41.4 million in unnecessary repairs, with line items caught, questioned, and stopped before the money left the building. The value of those decisions grows with the scale of the network supporting them. Across its comprehensive ecosystem, the company supports more than 8 million vehicles, including 8,500+ fleets in 100+ countries, and processes over 80 million repair orders through a network of over 140,000 repair shops.

“As we prepare for Corey’s first full-time season in the Cup Series, we look forward to Fleetio expanding and continuing their partnership with 23XI next year and beyond,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Similar to how Fleetio supports their customers, success for 23XI starts with the team at Airspeed, our headquarters, and continues with execution by the drivers and crew at the track on race day. These similarities in our brands make this an ideal partnership.”

“Performance on race day is earned through thousands of good decisions before the green flag,” said Jon Meachin, CEO of Fleetio. “Fleet operations work the same way. The difference between a fleet that runs and a fleet that struggles usually isn’t the size of the budget – it’s the quality of information guiding each decision. That’s exactly what Fleetio provides, and it’s why a team like 23XI is a natural fit.”

Shifting the partnership into high gear

Earlier this year, Fleetio sponsored Heim and the No. 67 Toyota at the Coca-Cola 600, setting the stage for an expansion of the partnership. Through the expanded relationship, Heim’s Toyota Camry XSE will feature Fleetio branding in select Cup Series races starting in 2027. The activation includes branding on driver gear and team assets, as well as an associate sponsorship across the broader race schedule.

Heim enters the agreement with recent wins at two of the summer’s biggest Cup Series races, the inaugural event at Naval Base Coronado and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as he moves to a full-time Cup Series schedule.

Fleetio’s expansion with 23XI comes as the brand also expands its reach into the greater NASCAR landscape by sponsoring the Fleetio 200 at Darlington Raceway. The Fleetio 200 on Saturday, September 5, serves as the opening act for Sunday’s Southern 500, one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races and the opening event of the NASCAR Cup Series Chase.

Fleetio. The crew chief for your fleet. Get under the hood of the Fleetio and 23XI Racing partnership at fleetio.com/nascar.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through embedded intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 80 million repair orders through a network of over 140,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.