PRODUCTION REVS UP ON AMC’S NEW NASCAR DRAMA, THUNDER ROAD

Created by John Fusco and Featuring an All-Star Cast Led by Dennis Quaid, Chase Stokes, Maggie Grace and More

“For a sport born on the backroads, this might be the most fitting return to its storytelling roots yet.” – Forbes

NEW YORK, NY – September 17, 2026 – AMC Global Media today announced that production has shifted into ‘drive’ throughout the streets of Georgia on the highly anticipated new drama series, Thunder Road, which is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2027. Created by the lauded John Fusco (Young Guns, The Highwaymen) and led by showrunner and executive producer Taylor Elmore (Justified, Tulsa King), the scripted drama features an impressive ensemble cast with the award-winning Dennis Quaid at the helm. Joining Quaid as series regulars are Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Maggie Grace (Taken, Fear the Walking Dead), Matt Barr (Hatfields & McCoys, Blood & Treasure), West Duchovny (Saint X, Painkiller), Shane McRae (Silo, Sneaky Pete) and Jake Manley (Do Not Enter, My Life with the Walter Boys).

Centered on family dynamics, fierce rivalries and the untold stories behind one of America’s most iconic sports, Thunder Road follows the multigenerational saga of the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy in stock car racing is as deep as the family’s ties to the Southern hill country roots that shaped them.

Quaid stars as Duane Whitlock, Stokes as Ronnie Whitlock, Grace as Laney Whitlock, Barr as Calvin Whitlock, Duchovny as Cassie Whitlock, McRae as Scooter Jakes and Manley as Zak Farley. Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy), James Wolk (Mad Men, The Crazy Ones), Mackenzie Porter (9-1-1: Nashville), Aspen Kennedy (The Forge, A Day to Die), musician Devon Allman, Josh Macqueen (Motorheads, Surviving Summer), Sandra Ellis Lafferty (The Hunger Games, Walk the Line) and Haley Dillon (Blue Ridge: The Series) join the cast in recurring and guest star roles.

Thunder Road is created and executive produced by Fusco with Elmore serving as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Cliff Roberts (Untamed) with Syndicate Entertainment, Mark L. Smith (Untamed, The Revenant, American Primeval), and Tim Clark and John Dahl (The Last Dance) from NASCAR Studios, with Gladys Cheng as producer.

Thunder Road is an AMC Studios production, with AMC Global Media holding the worldwide rights to the series.

AMC Global Media

AMC Global Media (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and All Reality; cable networks AMC, BBC America (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution label Independent Film Company. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. AMC Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with international operations in Iberia, Latin America, Central Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.