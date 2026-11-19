Ask any club racer what eats their budget, and the answer usually isn’t tires or entry fees. It’s logistics. Getting a car from the garage to Sebring in March, Road America in June and a season finale on the other side of the country can add up to more miles than most daily drivers cover in a year.

Some teams own a truck and trailer and do it themselves. Plenty of others have found that hauling the car is the most draining part of the weekend. Long drives eat vacation days, wear out tow rigs and leave drivers tired before the first practice session. That’s why more racers, vintage competitors and show car owners now hand the trip to professional car haulers and arrive fresh, with the car waiting for them.

This guide is about doing that well. It covers how to plan transport across a full season, how to choose between open and enclosed trailers, how to vet the people moving your car, and how to keep costs under control from the first event to the last.

Treat Transport as Part of the Season Plan

Most racers plan their calendar around entry deadlines, budget and time off work. Transport usually gets booked last, a week or two before the event, when the options are thin and the prices are high.

Flip that order. As soon as your calendar is set, look at it as a map instead of a list. Which events are close to home and easy to tow to yourself? Which ones are far enough away that a professional hauler makes more sense? Are there back-to-back events in the same region where the car could stay put between weekends?

That simple exercise often reveals savings. A car that stays in the Southeast for a two-event swing doesn’t need to come home in between. A car going to the West Coast for one event might be better shipped out early and stored near the track than rushed across the country the week before.

Long Hauls and Short Hops

Not every trip needs the same solution. It helps to split your season into two kinds of moves.

Short hops are events within a day’s drive. If you own a trailer and enjoy the drive, these are often cheapest to handle yourself. The exception is when you’re racing back-to-back weekends and can’t afford to lose two days on the road.

Long hauls are coast-to-coast or multi-state trips. This is where professional transport usually wins on cost and fatigue. A carrier running regular routes between major regions can move your car for less than the fuel, tolls, hotels and wear on your own rig, and you can fly in fresh.

For the long hauls, it pays to understand how shipping a car across the country actually works. Coast-to-coast trips commonly take around one to two weeks door to door, depending on the route and how many stops the carrier has. The busiest corridors between major metro areas move fastest and cost less per mile. Rural tracks far from main interstates may add a day or two and a little cost for the detour.

Open or Enclosed? A Simple Way to Decide

The biggest choice you’ll make for each shipment is the type of trailer. There’s no single right answer, but a few questions settle it quickly.

How much would a rock chip cost you? If the car has fresh paint, exposed carbon fiber or a concours-level finish, the answer is a lot. Enclosed is the safe choice.

How low is the car? A car with a splitter a few inches off the ground needs a liftgate or very low-angle ramps. Those are far more common on enclosed trailers.

Does it run reliably? Non-running cars need a winch and a careful crew. Many enclosed operators are set up for this. Some open carriers are too, but always ask.

What’s the budget for this trip? Enclosed transport often costs 40 to 60 percent more than open on the same route.

If the car is a tough, road-registered track-day car or a spec racer that already wears its share of battle scars, open car transport is often the smart call. Open carriers move eight to ten vehicles at a time, so they run more frequently and cost less. The car will see some weather and road grit, but the risk of real damage is low.

If the car is a freshly restored vintage racer, a high-value collector car or anything with delicate aero, enclosed is worth the premium. Many owners mix both over a season: open for the long, low-stakes trips, and enclosed for the events where the car needs to look perfect on arrival.

Matching the Trailer to the Car

If you go enclosed, the details still matter. Enclosed trailers range from single-car hard-sided units to six- or seven-car rigs with soft curtain walls.

A single-car or two-car trailer costs more, but it usually means fewer stops, less loading and unloading of other cars around yours, and tighter timing. That’s often worth it for an event with a hard arrival deadline. A larger multi-car enclosed trailer brings the cost down and still keeps the car out of the weather.

When you’re comparing quotes, ask each company the same questions:

Does the trailer have a hydraulic liftgate, or ramps? If ramps, what’s the approach angle?

Do you secure cars by the wheels with soft straps or wheel nets, or by the chassis?

Is there a winch for non-running cars?

How many other cars will be on the trailer, and how many stops are planned?

What’s the cargo insurance limit per vehicle?

The answers tell you more than the price does. If you’d rather have someone else do the vetting, working with an enclosed auto transport company that regularly moves race and show cars can save a lot of back-and-forth. A good one will match the car to a trailer based on its height, value and arrival date, not just the first open slot.

Vetting the People Who Move Your Car

The car transport industry has excellent operators and some that cut corners. A few quick checks separate them.

Look up the numbers. Every interstate carrier and broker should have an active USDOT number, and most also need an MC number. You can check both for free on the FMCSA’s public database. If a company won’t share its numbers, don’t book.

Read the insurance details. Standard cargo coverage may not match the value of a built race car or a collector car. Ask for the limit in writing, and check whether your own collector or racing policy covers transport.

Get the price locked in. A common complaint in this industry is a low quote that grows after the deposit is paid. Ask for the price in writing before you commit. Some brokers, such as Niki Auto Transport, put a written price guarantee on every booking, so the quoted price is the price you pay.

Be upfront about the car. Tell the company if the car doesn’t run, sits very low, or has a wing, cage or tail that makes it bigger than stock. Surprises at pickup cost time and sometimes the whole booking.

Getting a Race Car Ready to Ship

Prep takes an hour or two and prevents most transport problems.

Clean it and photograph it. Wash the car so any marks are easy to see. Take dated photos of every panel, the wheels, the splitter, the underside and the cockpit. Pack or lock down loose aero. Remove wings, canards and dive planes if you can, and label every bolt bag. If they stay on, make sure they’re tight. Keep fuel low. Leave just enough to load and unload. A full fuel cell adds weight and risk. Fix any leaks. Carriers can refuse a car that drips fluid onto the trailer or onto the car below it. Handle the battery. For longer trips, disconnect it or leave the kill switch off, and tell the driver where the switch is. Think about tires. Race compounds and slicks can flat-spot during a long haul. Some teams ship on transport wheels and send the race set separately. Leave a cheat sheet. A one-page note on the dash covering the kill switch, steering lock, shifter and any quirks will save the driver guesswork. Ship spares separately. Toolboxes, spare parts and personal items usually aren’t covered by the carrier’s insurance and can shift around in transit.

The Handoff: Paperwork That Protects You

At pickup, the driver inspects the car and records its condition on a bill of lading. Treat this as the most important document in the whole process.

Walk around the car with the driver and make sure every existing chip, scuff and repair is marked. Don’t sign an incomplete report. At delivery, do the same inspection before signing, ideally in daylight. If you spot new damage, write it on the bill of lading before the driver leaves and photograph it right away.

If someone else is releasing or receiving the car for you, such as a shop, a storage facility or a crew member at the track, give the transport company their name and number ahead of time. Many tracks also have gate rules and delivery windows, so share those details when you book.

Booking Around the Big Weekends

Transport capacity gets tight around the same dates every year. Major vintage races, endurance weekends, January auction week in Arizona and August’s Monterey Car Week all pull trailers toward the same places at once.

Book two to four weeks ahead for a normal event, and further out for the big ones.

for a normal event, and further out for the big ones. Aim to arrive early. Weather and traffic can shift a delivery window by a day or two, so plan for the car to arrive well before tech inspection.

Weather and traffic can shift a delivery window by a day or two, so plan for the car to arrive well before tech inspection. Book the return at the same time. After a big event, every hauler is trying to leave at once. Securing your return slot early often gets better timing and sometimes a better price.

After a big event, every hauler is trying to leave at once. Securing your return slot early often gets better timing and sometimes a better price. Use the quiet months. Moving a car to a new shop, or bringing a new purchase home, is often easier and cheaper between major events.

Budgeting Transport Across a Full Season

The cost of any single shipment depends on distance, route, trailer type, the car’s size and condition, and the time of year. Across a season, a few habits make a big difference.

Group events by region so the car makes fewer long hauls. Use open transport for the low-stakes trips and save enclosed for the events that matter most. Book early to avoid last-minute premiums. And compare quotes on the same terms: trailer type, loading method, insurance limit and delivery window. A quote that looks cheap is often for a different service.

When you add up fuel, tolls, hotels, time off work and wear on your own truck and trailer, professional transport for the long hauls often costs less than doing it yourself, and you show up rested.

The Final Lap

A season of racing is a logistics project as much as a driving one. Plan your transport when you plan your calendar. Choose open or enclosed based on the car and the stakes of each trip. Check every company’s authority and insurance, get the price in writing, and document the car at both ends.

Get those basics right, and the trip to the track becomes the easy part. All that’s left is to go fast.