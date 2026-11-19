Charlotte, NC (November 19, 2026) — International GT (IGT), the North American professional/amateur sports car racing series, announced today the introduction of an all-Italian marque championship for the 2027 season. The Corsa Italia Cup will combine IGT’s existing Ferrari categories, while welcoming Lamborghini Huracán race cars, and creating a dedicated championship celebrating two of Italy’s most iconic sports car manufacturers.

“The Corsa Italia Cup will unite International GT’s Ferrari competitors while expanding the championship to welcome Lamborghini Huracán race cars,” explained International GT President, Julie Bentley. “The Huracán has competed in International GT for several seasons with privateer drivers racing in the GTX category, but starting in 2027, Lamborghini will have its own class and a year-long championship.”

The Lamborghini Huracán will compete in its own category, with podium ceremonies held at each race. Eligibility will be limited to Huracán race cars, as originally delivered by Lamborghini, with restricted modifications permitted to maintain the cars’ original specifications. The Corsa Italia Cup champion will be determined by each driver’s five best finishes from the 11-event schedule.

Integrated into Racing America events, each International GT race weekend will feature three sprint races and an endurance race. Celebrating the series’ 14th season in 2027, International GT will offer competitors 11 events, including the series’ inaugural appearance at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Each weekend will be live streamed on the @RacingAmericaTV YouTube channel, giving International GT season-long coverage.

The 2027 International GT season will also mark the beginning of a five-year partnership with Hankook Tire & Technology, which will become the exclusive tire supplier for all International GT competitors. The partnership is particularly well suited to the new Corsa Italia Cup, as Lamborghini Huracán race cars have competed on Hankook tires in their U.S. manufacturer-backed series for the past four years.

Earlier this month, International GT concluded the 2026 season at Circuit of The Americas, crowning its Mission Foods GT3 and Stuttgart Cup champions. The season was among the most successful in series’ history, with record-setting event entries and race fields.

Throughout its history, International GT has continued to evolve alongside the latest GT3 and GT4 race cars as manufacturers introduce new models and those cars transition into the sportsman racing ranks. That forward-thinking approach has created the opportunity to welcome the Lamborghini Huracán into an International GT championship as the car expands its presence beyond manufacturer-supported racing series.

International GT will launch its 2027 season at Sebring International Raceway, March 4-7, with the inaugural Corsa Italia Cup championship making its official debut.

2027 International GT Schedule

Jan 18-19 Sebring International Raceway (pre-season testing)

Mar 4-7 Sebring International Raceway

Mar 18-21 Road Atlanta

Apr 29-May 2 Sonoma Raceway

May 6-9 Laguna Seca Raceway

May 27-29 Lime Rock Park

June 10-13 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

July 8-11 Road America

Aug 20-22 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Sept 9-12 Watkins Glen International

Sep 30-Oct 3 VIRginia International Raceway

Oct 14-17 Barber Motorsports Park