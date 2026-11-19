MARICOPA, Ariz. (Nov. 19, 2026) – The 21st Mazda Shootout came to a close Wednesday with four more names added to the impressive list of winners. After two days of on and off-track challenges, it was William Wallis taking home the grand prize of $150,000 and Lincoln Larson with the runner-up prize of $100,000. A pair of $75,000 prizes went to Spec MX-5 drivers James Newell and Vaughn Weber.

All 24 drivers arrived Monday at Apex Motor Club, outside of Phoenix, Arizona, for seat fittings and radio checks. On Tuesday and Wednesday drivers had several sessions of track running followed by a debrief with professional driver coaches.

In between track sessions, drivers were expected to give a presentation of their business plans for racing. They were then peppered with questions from a panel of judges composed of marketing professionals from Mazda, Motul and Whelen, plus the wisdom of decorated driver Lyn St. James. It became affectionally known as ‘The Lions’ Den.’

Taking into consideration each driver’s on and off-track performance, Wallis was declared the class of the field and named the winner of the Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout and the $150,000 that comes with that accomplishment. It was almost a natural progression for Wallis, who was a winner in the SMX Shootout last year.

“Doing the SMX shootout last year, that whole two-day experience was super rewarding,” Wallis said. “I learned so many lessons being against such tough competition and I just tried to take what I learned last year and apply it to this year.”

Wallis now follows in the footsteps of drivers like Connor Zilisch, Westin Workman and Aaron Jeansonne, who started their successful professional careers by winning the MX-5 Cup Shootout.

“I’ve been saying this is a dream of mine since I started racing five years ago, and to achieve this is a huge milestone,” said Wallis. “I have to first thank my mom and dad, they’re the ones that got me started in this, and they’re the ones that have supported me up to this point and continue to do so. Another thank you is for my uncle John. He was the first guy to buy me a go kart motor. Unfortunately, he passed away, but he’s been a significant part of my career. Turn Two has meant the absolute world to me this year. They’ve given me so much opportunity, especially Rick Sheldon, and then my two brothers: Aaron Jeansonne and Nathan Nicholson. They’ve been my mentors for years now. Of course, Mazda have provided me with this opportunity and I’m just so thankful for that.”

Like Wallis, Larson was a SMX Shootout winner last year.

“I learned so much this year,” Larson said. “I think I learned a lot off the track such as the business aspect, and especially the new ‘Lions’ Den’ that they did. Presenting in front of a bunch of cameras and judges isn’t something you get to do every day. Being able to get that experience and get that level of feedback on everything is very valuable. As scary as it was, I’m super grateful to have that experience.”

Mazda Motorsports Senior Manager Jonathan Applegate was also a big fan of the ‘Lions’ Den.’

“We had another fine crop of talent this year at the Mazda Shootout,” Applegate said. “I think adding the business presentations really elevated the competition and tested our finalists’ knowledge of how the motorsport world works. It also gave us a better idea of who would make the best brand ambassador for Mazda and its partners. William executed when it mattered most and we’re thrilled to see him in MX-5 Cup next year.”

SMX is a club racing class for NC-model Mazda Miatas. It is the step between Spec Miata and MX-5 Cup.

Weber and Newell now have support from Mazda both financially and with coaching to compete in the 2027 SMX season.

“I went out for the morning session, and I really laid down some consistent laps, but they weren’t the fastest out of the whole group,” Weber said. “I was kind of thrown for a loop when I wasn’t selected for that final session, but they really reiterated that just because you’re not selected, doesn’t mean you didn’t win. I tried to stay a little optimistic, but man my heart was just pounding out of my chest for that whole three-hour wait. When Shea announced my name, I kind of freaked out.”

Newell is the newest SCCA Spec Miata Champion, but his journey to that title seemed easier than the Shootout.

“I talked to a lot of people about this event, so I already had an idea of what it could be,” Newell said. “But I was also told that stuff changed all the time, so I just did what I knew I could with driving and shaking peoples’ hands, and all that stuff. I knew it would be stressful, but it was still so much more stressful than I thought it would be. Runoffs is nothing compared to this. It was a relief when they called my name.”

All four drivers will now have to determine which race team they plan to spend their scholarship money with, Wallis and Larson in the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin, Weber and Newell in the SCCA Hoosier Super Tour.

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.