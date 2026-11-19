Revived All-Star Racing Series Earns International Recognition Following a Season Featuring Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Other Motorsports Legends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (November 19, 2026) — IROC Presented by Chevrolet has been named “Race Series of the Year” at the 2026 International Historic Motoring Awards, presented by Lockton. The winners were announced Friday, November 13, at The Peninsula London. The recognition follows a landmark year for the revived IROC series, which staged three major events across the United States and reunited racing champions in historic IROC race cars.

“It is truly an honor to have IROC recognized by the International Historic Motoring Awards,” said Rob Kauffman, Co-Principal of IROC Holdings, LLC. “Reviving a brand as iconic as IROC comes with tremendous responsibility. It has such a rich history, and we want to ensure that everything we do today honors that legacy and upholds the standard established during its original run.”

The International Historic Motoring Awards celebrate the restorers, specialists, events, museums, clubs and individuals shaping the collector-car world. The 2026 awards drew more than 400 entries across 17 categories, with entries assessed by panels of independent judges.

IROC’s 2026 season opened in April at the Ten Tenths Motor Club Heritage Invitational, where a sold-out crowd watched Kurt Busch edge Jeff Gordon after a back-and-forth, 12-lap exhibition race. The starting grid also featured Mark Martin, Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott and Scott Pruett.

In August, IROC Presented by Chevrolet returned to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Racing for the Unser Family Cup, Busch held off Jimmie Johnson at the finish line by just 0.002 seconds to claim his second victory of the season. The field also included Dario Franchitti, Danny Sullivan and other celebrated drivers.

One week later, IROC raced on the streets of Washington, D.C., during the Freedom 250 Grand Prix INDYCAR weekend. Jeff Gordon swept both races in the doubleheader to claim the event championship, competing alongside Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, Kurt Busch, Rusty Wallace, Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte and Tommy Kendall. Tens of thousands of spectators lined the 1.7-mile street circuit.

“In 2026, we had the opportunity to bring IROC to life at three incredible events: Ten Tenths Motor Club, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and on the streets of Washington, D.C.,” said Ray Evernham, Co-Principal of IROC Holdings, LLC. “Fans got to see their racing heroes back behind the wheel, and the drivers delivered outstanding competition every time they took the green flag.”

IROC Holdings is now developing its 2027 slate of IROC Presented by Chevrolet events.

“We had some great racing and truly memorable events with IROC, but we’re just getting started,” said Evernham. “We’re committed to continuing to build something special, and I truly believe the best is yet to come.”

For news and future event information, visit iroc-racing.com and follow IROC’s official social media channels.

About IROC Presented by Chevrolet: IROC (International Race of Champions) began in 1973 as an all-star racing series that brought together top drivers from different motorsports disciplines to compete in identically prepared cars. The original series ran through 2006. In 2024, NASCAR Hall of Fame member Ray Evernham and former NASCAR Cup Series team owner and investor Rob Kauffman founded IROC Holdings, LLC and acquired the rights to the IROC brand. Today, IROC Holdings produces and operates official IROC racing events and exhibitions featuring motorsports legends and historic IROC race cars at major motorsports venues. The IROC brand also extends to official merchandise and related commercial programs. Official IROC-branded merchandise is available at shop.iroc-racing.com.