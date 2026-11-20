CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 19, 2026) – After successfully breaking into the Pro Late Model discipline last year, A.J. Frank and Mikey Kile had high expectations for Low Country Motorsports going into 2026.

Low Country more than met the moment with breakthrough victories in the Throwback Classic at Hickory Motor Speedway and the All-American 100 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Consistency was also a hallmark of Low Country’s season, as they recorded nine top fives in 11 CARS Pro Late Model Tour races and completed every lap in the division.

Frank knew a season like this was plausible for Low Country following the strong runs they enjoyed with Tristan McKee in 2025. Building on that momentum was going to be difficult, but Kile was thrilled to see the discipline, cohesion and determination of everyone at Low Country translate into an exceptional year.

“We accomplished most of our goals,” Frank said. “Some of it was luck. Last year we came out of the box strong and had some unfortunate incidents that didn’t result in the finishes we wanted. Capitalizing in 2026 on a stronger notebook and less mistakes on and off the track propelled us.”

Frank admitted it took a village to make a Low Country a competitive Pro Late Model team in a short amount of time. Having Cody Glick, the owner of Hamke Race Cars, as a crew chief was a tremendous asset for Low Country, along with the assistance of other partners such as Clark’s Automotive, Earnest Performance, Buzze Racing and others.

With the resources in place, responsibility would fall upon Low Country’s driver roster to maximize the equipment’s performance. Reigning CARS PLM Tour champion Ben Maier and Treyten Lapcevich opened the 2026 campaign for Low Country, with a fourth by Maier at Ace Speedway being the team’s best run before June.

The arrival of T.J. DeCaire for the fifth PLM Tour race of the season at North Wilkesboro Speedway proved to be a major turning point for Low Country. In his first start with the organization, DeCaire battled Kaden Honeycutt valiantly for the lead in the closing laps but ended up settling for a runner-up showing.

What followed North Wilkesboro was an efficient stretch for Low Country and DeCaire that saw the duo finish inside the top five during the final seven events. The highlight of that period was Low Country’s breakthrough Pro Late Model victory at Hickory, which saw DeCaire lead every lap from the pole in a Mike Garvey tribute scheme.

Kile knew DeCaire was going to be an ideal fit at Low Country after racing against him last season. The talent DeCaire possessed was undeniable, but Kile said DeCaire’s ability to balance out aggression and respect, combined with his work ethic, is what he believes separates him from other young prospects.

All those qualities led to DeCaire guiding Low Country to Victory Lane, a moment Kile and Frank had tirelessly built towards over the past year-and-a-half.

“We knew from the beginning we’d eventually have the equipment and team put together to win races,” Kile said. “Ever since [DeCaire] came in, we’ve gelled. He’s like family to all of us now. He’s very level-headed, calm and an all-around good kid. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and is always looking to do the right thing.”

“To see all of us accomplish that one goal at the same time, it was rewarding.”

DeCaire had originally planned to run a handful of events with Low Country near the end of the year until an opportunity came available to compete at North Wilkesboro. What was supposed to be a dry run for the duo escalated into a successful effort that saw DeCaire and Low Country come up four points short of a PLM Tour owner’s title.

Although he would have preferred to close out 2026 slightly stronger to deliver a PLM Tour owner’s title for Low Country, DeCaire is still grateful for everything he accomplished with them. The cohesion Low Country displayed in every aspect is why DeCaire was always confident in his ability to excel behind the wheel.

“Everywhere we went, we unloaded good,” DeCaire said. “I found a group that feels like family and it’s all clicked from the get-go. That first North Wilkesboro test, we were great off the trailer and it just stayed that way. Whenever we were in trouble anywhere or the car wasn’t the best, the team always worked the hardest to get back to a point where we had a shot to win the race.”

The two victories DeCaire scored with Low Country were each special in their own regard. He was honored to be the first to drive a Low Country Pro Late Model to Victory Lane at Hickory, but the All American 100 triumph served as a full-circle moment for DeCaire, as some of his earliest wins in Legends cars at Nashville Fairgrounds.

Aside from the victories, DeCaire simply appreciated every chance he got to drive for Low Country. Even though he did not start the season with them, the chemistry DeCaire built with Low Country was instantaneous, which led to 2026 being of the most enjoyable years of his young career so far.

“I’d say it was memorable,” DeCaire said. “It was really cool to work with A.J. [Frank], Cody [Glick], Mikey [Kile]. There’s so many cool people I’m able to work with every week. To run good on top of that, it’s special to everybody. It makes the weekend a lot easier, I know that. It’s been a dream,”

Kile would love to have DeCaire back under the Low Country stable in 2027 but is also focusing on the organization’s long-term plans. Now that Low Country is two years into Pro Late Model competition, Kile feels the program is sturdy and that there is a clear direction going forward; now the objective is to build on the momentum.

Plenty of talented young drivers have already come through Low Country’s stable, not just in Pro Late Models but through their established road course program. Kile does not intend to divert from the status quo and looks forward to helping foster the next generations of competitors for what he hopes is many years to come.

“We’re a driver development team,” Kile said. “We want to win and we’ve proved we’re a top-tier team and our goal is to continue to do that for these kids that have the talent to do what it takes, allow [them] to get in good equipment and showcase what they’re capable of on and off the track. We believe we have the foundation to do those things.”

For Frank, putting together a solid short track racing operation has been a goal of his since his days as a competitor back in the 1990s. There is still plenty of work to do with Low Country, but Frank feels the operation he, Kile and so many others helped assemble is already emerging as one of the best in the Pro Late Model discipline.

All the accolades Low Country accumulated in 2026 are helping Frank establish his baseline for next year. If everything progresses the way he believes it will, Frank is confident year three for Low Country will be their best yet.

“[The 2026 season] was a true example of what our team is capable of week in and week out,” Frank said. “We won two races, but we were easily in contention for more. A year like this and the notebook we built is going to make us even stronger in 2027. The team from the inside got stronger with so many great people involved this year.

“We have more good people involved and that will continue to make us better going into the future.”

Low Country Motorsports still has one race remaining on their calendar with T.J. DeCaire before their 2026 season ends; the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway on Dec. 5. Additional details about Low Country’s plans for 2027 will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Low Country Motorsports

Co-owned by AJ Frank and Mikey Kile, Low Country Motorsports is a family-driven racing organization built on more than 40 years of motorsports experience. The team competes in the CARS Tour and helps drivers at all levels develop their skills through testing, coaching and competition. Its “March Forth” philosophy reflects a commitment to helping drivers take the next step in their racing careers. Learn more at racelcm.com.