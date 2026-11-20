ANDERSON, Ind.: Greg Van Alst Motorsports will take the next step in Ryder Van Alst’s racing career in 2027, entering the second-generation driver in the ARCA Menards Series East championship in the No. 35.

Ryder’s father, Greg Van Alst, will lead the team’s effort, bringing a family partnership to the series.

The program is designed to give the rising teenager experience competing in the ARCA Menards Series East while building toward a future move to the ARCA Menards Series national platform.

The second-generation driver arrives at the next level after a history-making 2026 season at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway.

Just three weeks shy of his 15th birthday, Ryder captured the Vern’s Concrete Late Model Championship, becoming the youngest driver in Anderson Speedway history to win a Late Model title.

On championship night, Ryder topped practice and qualifying, won his heat race and recovered from a flat tire to finish fourth and secure the championship.

“Watching Ryder work toward this opportunity has been special, but we know there’s a lot ahead of us,” Greg Van Alst said.

“The East Series gives him a strong place to learn, compete and keep

developing. As his father, I’m proud of what he has accomplished. As a leader of this team, my job is to help prepare him and the team to meet the challenge each week.”

For Ryder, the 2027 campaign will mark an important new stage in his development — and a chance to learn directly from his father as they take on a national touring series together.

“I’m excited to race for the ARCA Menards Series East championship with my dad leading the team,” Ryder Van Alst said.

“Winning at Anderson was a big moment, and I’m ready to keep learning and take on this next challenge. I know the competition will be tough, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone on the No. 35.”

Greg Van Alst Motorsports will share additional details about its 2027 program at a later date.

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