Most entry-level pit bikes force buyers to choose between affordable pricing and real trail capability—and usually leave you spending an entire weekend bolting loose parts together in the garage.

The FRP MOTO FX140 Dirt Bike flips that formula. Delivering genuine 60 mph top-end speed, an oil-cooled 4-speed manual powerplant, and 85% factory pre-assembly, it bridges the gap between weekend garage convenience and big-bike dirt performance—all for roughly a fifth of the cost of big-name Japanese 140s. Even better, FRP just kicked off its early dirt bike black friday sale, knocking $80 off the FX140 Dirt Bike(bringing it down to $1,069.99) with full price protection.

30-Minute Setup: 85% Pre-Assembled Out of the Crate

Unboxing a new dirt bike shouldn’t require a mechanic’s toolbox. The FX140 ships inside a protective steel frame with the engine, wiring harness, rear swingarm, and hydraulic braking system already installed and routed at the factory.

With basic hand tools, going from crate to trail takes roughly 30 minutes:

Cockpit & Front End: Bolt on the handlebars, slide the axle through the 17-inch front wheel, secure the brake caliper, and mount the front fender.

Bolt on the handlebars, slide the axle through the 17-inch front wheel, secure the brake caliper, and mount the front fender. Rear Suspension: Attach the rear shock mounts and verify chain tension.

Attach the rear shock mounts and verify chain tension. Pre-Ride Check: Top off with fresh fuel, check the 4-stroke engine oil, air up the knobby tires, and double-check bolt torque.

Track & Trail Performance: Why the FX140 Dirt Bike Punches Above Its Class

Once you fire up the FRP FX140 and hit the dirt, it stops feeling like a budget pit bike and starts riding like a serious trail machine. Even powersports creator 450dcode gave it a 10/10, saying the ride feel rivals a $5,000 name-brand 140cc—and it’s easy to see why:

140cc Oil-Cooled Power & 60 MPH Top Speed: Unlike standard air-cooled motors that lose power when hot, the FX140’s oil-cooled 4-stroke engine regulates operating temperatures under sustained throttle and hits real-world top speeds around 60 mph (97 km/h) .

Unlike standard air-cooled motors that lose power when hot, the FX140’s oil-cooled 4-stroke engine regulates operating temperatures under sustained throttle and hits real-world top speeds around . True 4-Speed Manual Control: Equipped with a crisp 4-speed manual transmission and responsive clutch, it delivers plenty of low-end torque for steep hill climbs and effortless wheelies—while younger or newer riders stepping up can also look at its sibling, the FRP FX125 , for a slightly milder 125cc manual progression.

Equipped with a crisp 4-speed manual transmission and responsive clutch, it delivers plenty of low-end torque for steep hill climbs and effortless wheelies—while younger or newer riders stepping up can also look at its sibling, the , for a slightly milder 125cc manual progression. Full-Size Stance & Suspension: Built with a 33.8-inch seat height (supporting up to 264 lbs), inverted front forks, adjustable rear shock, and front-and-rear hydraulic disc brakes on 17″/14″ wheels, it fits teens and adults (5’5″ and up) comfortably on rough trails.

Built with a 33.8-inch seat height (supporting up to 264 lbs), inverted front forks, adjustable rear shock, and front-and-rear hydraulic disc brakes on 17″/14″ wheels, it fits teens and adults (5’5″ and up) comfortably on rough trails. Parts & Support Ready: Unlike throwaway online pit bikes, FRP backs the FX140 with full OEM replacement parts and upgrade components directly through its official store.

Black Friday 2026 Bonus: Year-Low Pricing & 3-Day Delivery

If you are looking to pick one up soon, FRP Moto’s early mini bike black friday sale is live through Cyber Monday (Dec. 1) with automatic checkout discounts, full price protection, and 3-day US delivery: