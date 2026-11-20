NASCAR revealed an increase of horsepower and updates to the Rule Book bulletin for the 2027 Cup Series season on Friday, November 20.

Beginning at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, the horsepower on all Cup Series entries will increase from 670 to 750. The 600-mile event at Charlotte is scheduled to occur on May 30 during Memorial Day weekend. The 750-horsepower engine package will then continue to be utilized on all intermediate-sized tracks for the remainder of the 2027 season.

For the All-Star Race that will occur at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a week before the Coca-Cola 600, the horsepower will be elevated to 800. NASCAR will use the All-Star event to evaluate the 800-horsepower engine package and if pleased with its performance, the package will continue to be used for the remaining short tracks and road-course venues, beginning with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway scheduled for August 14.

Additional rule changes for the 2027 NASCAR season are outlined below:

NASCAR will utilize a qualifying-specific setup for Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway with the goal of reaching 200 mph (miles per hour).

For all superspeedway venues, the qualifying sessions will only occur through a single round.

If qualifying for an upcoming Cup event is incomplete, the current owner’s standings will be utilized to assign starting grid spots. This rule will be utilized for all events, except for the 2027 Daytona 500.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Additionally, splitter stuffers will be removed at all short track and road courses.

All teams labeled as ‘full-time’, where they would enter in all events for a current season, are required to compete in a minimum of 20 points-paying events with a sealed engine.

In the event that NASCAR declares an oval event to be competing under wet weather conditions, crew chiefs are to determine any tire configuration changes.

NASCAR emphasized the double-painted line rule, which is primarily used on superspeedway venues, by labeling competitors who are deemed beneath the line as ones whose left side tires are beneath the left line of the inside double-painted lines that separate competitors from the racing surface and apron.

Any competitor who misses a Cup Series event without receiving approval from NASCAR will have points reseeded to 2,000 points, should the competitor make the Chase. The points will reset to 2,000 points in the event an unapproved absence occurs during the Chase. The points will reset to 2,020 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division and 2,030 in the FedEx Freight Truck Series division.

For the Truck and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series divisions, an L3 penalty option has been added.

The 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to occur on February 13 for the Wheatley Vodka Clash followed by the 69th annual running of the Daytona 500 that will follow suit on February 21. Both events will occur at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and aired on FOX Sports, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.