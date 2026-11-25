ST. CHARLES, Ill, (November 25, 2026) – Two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship-winning team AO Racing returns for its fifth season in 2027 with high-caliber lineups across both the LMP2 and GTD PRO classes. Defending the team’s 2025 LMP2 title-winning legacy, PJ Hyett and Dane Cameron return to Spike alongside newcomers Sebastian Alvarez and Connor Zilisch. In GTD PRO, Harry King and Alessio Picariello will lead Rexy’s charge, joined by Porsche-contracted drivers Morris Schuring and Ricardo Feller.

“When we started AO Racing, we wanted to build a team that was every bit as serious about winning championships as it was about making people fall in love with sports car racing,” said Team Owner and Driver PJ Hyett. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, but even more excited about what lies ahead. We enter 2027 with the same ambition, an enormous amount of confidence in our people, and a relentless desire to keep raising the bar. There’s still a lot we want to accomplish, and we’re going to have some fun along the way.”

No. 99 LMP2 | Spike the Dragon

Following a championship-winning 2025 season, Spike the dragon returns with a familiar pairing behind the wheel. Team owner PJ Hyett, and five-time IMSA champion Dane Cameron will once again share full-season duties in the No. 99 entry, looking to add to the team’s impressive record of ten pole positions, 11 podiums, four victories, and 20 top-five finishes.

Sebastian Alvarez brings a wealth of prototype racing experience across multiple championships, competing in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, European Le Mans Series, Asian Le Mans Series, and the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, making him a valuable addition to Spike’s endurance campaign. Zilisch, a Rolex 24 at Daytona winner and one of NASCAR’s rising stars, will complete the team’s lineup.

No. 77 Porsche GT3 R, GTD PRO | Rexy the T-Rex

Rexy’s refreshed lineup stands ready to build on the 2024 champion’s history, with Harry King returning for a second full season, joined by Alessio Picariello, who steps into a full-season role after previously competing with the team at select endurance events.

Porsche racer Morris Schuring will join the team for Daytona and Sebring, bringing with him a resume that boasts a class victory at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans. Swiss Porsche Factory Driver Ricardo Feller completes the squad for the Rolex 24, bringing with him multiple championship titles across the globe.

Both Rexy and Spike will begin their 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaigns at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 27-31, as AO Racing looks to add more victories and championships to its growing history.

Driver Quotes

Dane Cameron

I am excited to be back with PJ and AO in 2027. We had a bit of an up and down 2026, but the whole team has been working very hard to ensure we are in a great position to fight for the championship again. Sebastian and Connor are great additions to Spike in our quest to win the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Sebastian Alvarez

I’m really excited to be joining AO Racing for the 2027 IMSA season! We have a strong team, lineup and everything to fight at the front. I’m looking forward to working with the team and sharing the car with PJ, Dane and Connor for Daytona. Thank you to AO for the opportunity. I can’t wait for the season to start.

Connor Zilisch

I’m super excited to join AO racing for the Rolex 24 this year. AO has always had success from the time I have spent racing in IMSA, and their brand is hard to miss, so being a part of their LMP2 program for Daytona is something I’m looking forward to. Hopefully we can have a great two weeks for the ROAR and the 24 and get another watch!

Harry King

I’m delighted to be returning for a full program of IMSA with AO Racing and Rexy. It’s a series I’ve fallen in love with, and a team I truly enjoy being around. I’m incredibly fortunate to have this role within AO, and grateful for the trust from Gunnar Jeannette and PJ Hyett. The team ethic and commitment is like no other, which makes me optimistic for the season ahead

Alessio Picariello

A full season on Rexy is something truly special. It’s a real privilege to have the opportunity to race a full season in IMSA GTD Pro alongside such an incredible group of people.

There are big shoes to fill and high expectations, which will require a lot of commitment and dedication from my side. But this is a program I’ve been wishing for for a long time, and I’m ready to give it absolutely everything I have.

Harry and I had a lot of fun together this season, so I’m really happy to be working alongside him again. I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Morris and Riccardo at Daytona, which I believe will make for a really strong lineup.

Ricardo Feller

I’m looking forward to starting my 2027 season again with the legendary Rolex 24 At Daytona. It’s a big dream of mine to win this race, and I believe that, together with AO and my teammates, we have a strong package to be in the fight for the victory. The goal is clear. Let’s go for it!

Morris Schuring

I’m proud that Porsche has given me the opportunity to step up to GTD PRO in 2027, and I want to thank them and AO Racing for the confidence in me. When I came to the United States for my first IMSA season last year, I was impressed by how big Rexy is, so it’s special to now be part of it. I’m also looking forward to working with Alessio, Harry, and Ricardo. We already have a great connection, which is a strong foundation to build on. With the Rolex 24 just around the corner, I’m looking forward to getting started.