A Universal Celebration of the Collaboration Between HSR and Peter Auto Completes the “Handshake” Between the Leading Historic Motorsports Organizations that Sent 36 Historic NASCAR Cup Series Cars to the 2026 Le Mans Classic Legend in July

HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour Presented by Mission Foods Next Up on HSR Calendar, December 2 – 6 at Sebring International Raceway

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (November 24, 2026) – Florida is a popular destination when the weather starts to turn colder, making the HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods at Daytona International Speedway an ideal late-year getaway for a contingent of 20 competitors representing France-based Peter Auto.

The Peter Auto contingent’s presence at Daytona completed an arrangement between the two organizations that saw three dozen historic NASCAR Cup Series cars participate in July’s Le Mans Classic Legend under the HSR umbrella at the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit in France.

Peter Auto’s Sixties Endurance group was chosen because the cars were of the exact type that competed in the first sports car races on Daytona’s 3.56-mile road course. Cars present for the Classic 24 Hour encompassed seven Shelby Cobras, including a pair of Daytona Coupes; a handful of E-Type Jaguars; two examples of Lotus and Corvette, a Ferrari 275 GTB, an Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ, and an Austin-Healey 3000.

“It’s an honor to be here, to see our dream that we had with John Doonan and David Hinton and HSR come to life,” said Peter Auto Managing Director/CEO Marc Ouayoun. “We had the chance to welcome the NASCAR grid to the Le Mans Classic, which was a huge success with 36 cars in total. It was a big show, which our public in France really loved. That was the biggest reaction from all the grids we had – it was so spectacular!

“Sixties Endurance is a big grid for Peter Auto,” he continued. “From 1955 to 1966 in sports cars and GT is the golden era for racing, and we wanted to bring these cars. It’s a very strong grid, with great diversity and great quality of cars. There’s an amazing level of preparation, and the driving standards are excellent – you’ve seen that throughout the weekend.”

Ouayoun believes the close working relationship between IMSA and ACO to shape and guide modern sports car racing was an inspiration for the collaboration between Peter Auto and HSR.

Doonan, who is the President of both HSR and its parent company, IMSA, echoed Ouayoun’s enthusiasm.

“We’re beyond delighted to welcome our friends from Peter Auto to Daytona,” Doonan remarked. “What we did at Le Mans in the summer earlier this year was amazing, and now to bring these cars here… this is exactly what Bill France Senior had in mind when he built the ‘World Center of Racing.’ Daytona is an amazing track, and his vision was to show the international racing world exactly what he had done here. The first Daytona Continental was staged in 1962, and many of the cars that ran were the exact types in the Sixties Endurance group.

“It’s great to see all these fans out here enjoying these cars,” Doonan added. “That’s how we do it in IMSA, and that’s how we do it in HSR. Access is number one for us, with an open garage area and of course the grid walk. It doesn’t get much better.”

Many of the regular Peter Auto competitors had never raced at Daytona, including Phil Mulacek, a Texan who drives a pair of original Shelby Cobras, No. 27 and No. 23, with direct lineage to Carroll Shelby and Shelby American.

“I’ve been to Sebring and to all the tracks around the world with Peter Auto, but I’ve never been to Daytona,” Mulacek said. “We couldn’t have picked better weather and great conditions, and we’re pleased to be here. Daytona is a top bucket list track in the United States. It’s a totally different track compared to a place like Circuit of the Americas, and you’ve just got to absorb it and enjoy it.”

“Having raced many cars in HSR for many, many years, to now have all the people that I’ve raced with in Europe also over here experiencing Daytona has been wonderful,” added versatile vintage sports car racer Nigel Greensall, who drove several cars at Daytona including a rare original factory No. 26 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight.

“It’s been lovely talking to them and offering them tips and advice from my knowledge and the experience of racing here. A lot of these guys are seeing Daytona for the very first time, so I’m trying to make sure they’re safe and that they’re enjoying it. The whole event has been really special.”

Now that Peter Auto competitors have gotten their first taste of the HSR environment, Ouayoun expects even more interest in future collaboration between the two groups.

“They are having a blast,” Ouayoun said. “They were blown away by the track, by the atmosphere, and also by the people. The people are so welcoming here, and this experience has been incredible. How can I say in English… we have been pampered by the HSR team. I think we need really to somehow officialize and announce the alliance that we are working together to bring grids from Europe to events in America and vice versa.

“To hear these engines rumbling here at Daytona…everybody loved it, and we want to be back as soon as possible,” he added. “All the drivers that came this year want to come back, and there will be more in the future. This was the first time, so some of them were a bit hesitant to put the car into shipment. But I can tell you the buzz is so positive.”

The final event of the 2026 HSR season is the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods and the HSR Sebring Historics at Sebring International Raceway, December 2 – 6. For more information, please visit the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour event page by clicking here.

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter X at @HSR_race and Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.