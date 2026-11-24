NTT INDYCAR SERIES Joins NASCAR for Action-Packed Weekend of Racing, Massive May Kickoff in Partnership with FOX Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026) – INDYCAR has announced the addition of another prominent event to the 2027 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule and an exhilarating start to the Month of May, returning to the high-speed Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 8 as part of another joint showcase weekend with NASCAR in partnership with FOX Sports.

This will be the first appearance by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2010 at the action-packed 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas. The weekend will feature the stars of North America’s premier open-wheel racing series alongside the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series, creating another can’t-miss weekend for motorsports fans.

“We cannot wait to bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES back to Kansas Speedway and provide another incredible opportunity to showcase our sport alongside NASCAR through our partnership with FOX Sports,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “Kansas has a history of producing some of the most thrilling, wheel-to-wheel action in our sport, and we know how passionate race fans are about INDYCAR on ovals.

“As we continue to build on the tremendous momentum of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the opportunity to return to Kansas Speedway and add another high-speed oval to our schedule is exciting for our fans, drivers, teams and partners. It will be a spectacular way to kick off a busy and exciting Month of May.”

The INDYCAR SERIES competed annually at Kansas Speedway from 2001-10, with 1998 Indianapolis 500 winner Eddie Cheever Jr. capturing the inaugural victory. The May 8 event will mark the 11th INDYCAR SERIES race at the venue and the first at the track since Scott Dixon earned back-to-back victories with Chip Ganassi Racing April 26, 2009, and May 1, 2010.

Kansas Speedway has been the site of two of the 10 closest finishes in INDYCAR SERIES history, including in 2004 when reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Buddy Rice edged teammate Vitor Meira by just .0051 of a second. At the time, it was the second-closest finish in series history. A year later, reigning series champion Tony Kanaan defeated Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon by .012 of a second.

“This is an incredible win for race fans,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said. “Adding the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to our May weekend provides a tremendous amount of excitement and value with three distinct disciplines on track the same day. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has a rich racing history here at Kansas Speedway, so we know there will be action at every turn.”

The addition of Kansas Speedway provides a second joint partnership with NASCAR on an oval in 2027, following the highly anticipated return to Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 13. It also expands the 2027 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship to 18 races for the second straight season. Following the weekend at Kansas Speedway, attention turns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 15, leading into the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 30.

The announcement follows an INDYCAR aerodynamic validation test at Kansas Speedway Friday, Nov. 20. Drivers Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren and Will Power of Andretti Global completed a combined 257 laps on the 1.5-mile oval. It was the first laps turned at Kansas Speedway by the INDYCAR SERIES since 2010 and the first for the current INDYCAR SERIES chassis.

“It was a really good experience,” said O’Ward, a 12-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner and driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “We tested a lot of different aero packages, and we ended in a place where the car wasn’t really skating around and where we were in the window to make some balance changes and actually feel those changes. Overall, it reminded me of a mix between Texas Motor Speedway and Nashville (Superspeedway) – two great tracks for the INDYCAR SERIES. So, I think it will produce a really good race and a cool opportunity to have another superspeedway before the ‘500,’ which we haven’t had in a few years. It’s going to be a very busy May.”

Added Power, the two-time INDYCAR SERIES champion, 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner and driver of the No. 26 zone Premium Nicotine Pouches Honda: “It was really nice to get back on the track at Kansas Speedway. It’s a superspeedway that is known for some fantastic INDYCAR SERIES racing, and I believe it’ll also be a great way to ease into the Month of May. The test was a nice preview of what’s to come. I can’t wait to get back to Kansas and put on a great race.”

For the third consecutive season, all races will be broadcast on FOX. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is once again the only premier motorsports series in North America with all races broadcast on network television.

Tune-in times for next season’s events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Indy 500 Open Test Update

To clear the way for the series’ return to Kansas Speedway, INDYCAR has announced an updated schedule for next year’s Indy 500 Open Test. The annual test, which provides additional track time for all teams ahead of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” will be rescheduled from Tuesday-Wednesday, May 4-5 to Thursday-Friday, April 29-30. Day One of the Open Test will be reserved for rookies looking to complete the Rookie Orientation Program and for those drivers requiring a “refresher test.” Day Two of the test will be for all cars. Run times for both days will be announced at a later date.

UPDATED 2027 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE