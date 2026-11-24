TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (November 24, 2026) – For the second consecutive year, the ARCA Menards Series East will feature eight races and the ARCA Menards Series West will compete in 13 races. The East slate will be evenly split, four races in combination with the ARCA Menards Series and four stand-alone races, and the West will race once with the ARCA Menards Series.

The ARCA Menards Series East will start its season at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway on March 27. From there, the series will head south for an inaugural event at Cleetus McFarland’s Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida on April 17.

The ARCA Menards Series West will compete in a robust slate of 13 races, with the opener returning to Phoenix Raceway on March 12. Phoenix is one of two tracks, along with Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, that will host the series twice. The season finale will be at Kern for the second straight season on October 30.

“We’ve seen some real excitement around the ARCA Menards Series East the last couple of seasons,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Last year’s race at Hickory Motor Speedway had a big event feel to it with a near capacity crowd. We’re looking forward to recapturing that excitement in 2027 and following up with another big event at The Freedom Factory. The summer stretch looks pretty familiar but we’re going to close the East season at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside of St. Louis, which will be the biggest and fastest track the series has raced at in many years.

“We’re just as enthused with the momentum in the ARCA Menards Series West,” Drager continued. “The strong car count we’ve had the last couple of years has created some terrific racing and that’s translated into a lot of interest in a series that traces its history and legacy back to 1954. We’ve added a couple of key events at Stateline Speedway and Meridian Speedway in Idaho and will continue relationships with the majority of the tracks that have been on the schedule in recent years. The ARCA Menards Series West has been on a roll and we’re looking to carry that forward into 2027.”

The highlights:

The ARCA Menards Series East will open with back-to-back clashes on bullrings; for the second consecutive season it will open at Hickory Motor Speedway on March 27 and then for the first time ever will travel to Cleetus McFarland’s Freedom Factory on April 17.

The rest of the spring and summer schedule follows tradition, with return engagements at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on May 1, Toledo Speedway on May 15, and the annual visit to Iowa Speedway on July 2. A busy July wraps up with back-to-back Midwest visits at Flat Rock Speedway on July 17 and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 23.

The ARCA Menards East schedule will wrap up with a visit to World Wide Technology Raceway on August 20. It will be the series’ third visit to WWT Raceway and first since 2019.

The four ARCA Menards East combination races with the ARCA Menards Series will be at Toledo Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and the finale at WWT Raceway.

The ARCA Menards Series West will open at Phoenix Raceway in its only combination race with the ARCA Menards Series on March 12. The series will make a return visit to Phoenix with a stand-alone race on October 22; both races will be in conjunction with the NASCAR national series. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is the only other track to host two races, on April 10 and the finale on October 30.

Short tracks continue to make up the bulk of the schedule, with Shasta Speedway, Colorado National Speedway, Tri-City Raceway, All-American Speedway, Madera Speedway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all returning to the schedule.

The series will return to the state of Idaho for the first time since 2019 with the first-ever visit to Stateline Speedway in Post Falls on June 26 and a return to Meridian Speedway on September 11.

The West Series continues its long-standing tradition of road course racing when it makes its 48th appearance at Sonoma Raceway on Friday July 9.

Races at Phoenix Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be in conjunction with the NASCAR national series; the race at Phoenix in March will also feature the NTT Data IndyCar Series.

All four stand-alone races for the East and all 12 stand-alone races for the West will be streamed live on FloRacing; the combination races with the ARCA Menards Series for both series will be televised live on FOX Sports.

The complete 2027 ARCA Menards Series East schedule:

Date Track, Location TV Sat., March 27 Hickory Motor Speedway, Hickory, N.C. Flo Sat, April 17 The Freedom Factory, Bradenton, Fla. Flo Sat. May 1 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn. Flo Sat., May 15 Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Oh. FS1 Fri., July 2 Iowa Speedway, Newton IA FS1 Sat., July 17 Flat Rock Speedway, Flat Rock, MI Flo Fri., July 23 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind. FS1 Fri., Aug. 20 World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. FS1

The complete 2027 ARCA Menards Series West schedule:

Date Track, Location TV Fri., March 12 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. FS1 Sat., April 10 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. Flo Sat., May 1 Shasta Speedway, Shasta, Calif. Flo Sat., May 29 Colorado National Speedway, Dacono, Colo. Flo Sat., June 26 Stateline Speedway, Post Falls, Idaho Flo Friday, July 9 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. Flo Sat., Aug. 7 Tri-City Raceway, West Richland, Wash. Flo Sat., Aug. 28 All American Speedway, Roseville, Calif. Flo Sat. Sept. 11 Meridian Speedway, Meridian, Idaho Flo Sat., Sept. 25 Madera Speedway, Madera, Calif. Flo Fri., Oct. 8 The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Flo Fri., Oct. 22 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. Flo Sat., Oct. 30 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. Flo

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

For further information please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions races in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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