Sheehan Seeks More Despite TA2 Top Ten Season Finish

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – November 24, 2020 – Tom Sheehan roared back into the top ten of the ultra competitive TA2 Class in the final weekend of action at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, but it wasn’t enough for the 2019 Iron Man, whose ambition is clearly burning as brightly as ever in his tenure of Trans Am starts.

Rounds 8 and 9 of the 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season turned out to be the last following the cancellation of Laguna Seca, but that did nothing to dim the enthusiasm of the participants assembled in Georgia in perfect autumn weather. After a stop start season that saw him slip out of the top ten in the TA2 Drivers Championship classification at COTA, Tom Sheehan and the LTK Mustang were surely among the most determined in the paddock.

After hard contact in the opening lap at COTA the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang was driven directly to clearwater Florida home of Mike Cope Racing. Heavy repairs were needed and executed in the short time between events.

The packed Brazelton, Georgia racetrack with no fewer than 43 starters meant Sunday’s all-class race had the element of endurance about it, Tom started Sunday’s feature race P15 in class and in a race that included its share of cautions and a the element of slow traffic in multi class racing, Tom and the Mike Cope Mustang steadily improved to P8 by the checkered flag. It was a result that (pending final confirmation) sees him back in the top ten in the final classification table for the 2020 TA2 Drivers Championship.

However, Tom was brutally honest when our reporter spoke to him after the race, ” We really lacked speed all weekend,” was his initial assessment, before adding, “The car was off for one reason or another and we never gained on it. Lots of effort and hard work to put it back together following the shunt at COTA. The guys at Mike Cope Racing took us in again and made it happen, no way for us to do this without them.

Despite finishing 11th and 8th provisionally following the double race weekend at Road Atlanta, Tom couldn’t hide his dissatisfaction with the season overall, “It was a very tough season,” he said. “There were no really good days. Nothing worked out, no lucky breaks – that’s racing sometimes. My back is sore, my fillings hurt but it will not make racing any different. Be ready, be hungry and be resilient!”

“We have two fast Cope cars, this car and a new Mike Cope Racing car we built this year. We go back home to work hard and be ready for the new season. Preparation for 2021. Forget 2020, I am over it.”

Tom and the highly professional Damon Racing team are nothing if not resilient, and will no doubt return with determination redoubled when Trans Am returns at Sebring International Raceway in Florida February 19 – 21, 2021.

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is @TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter give us a follow @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!