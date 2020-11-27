Garrett Smith Preparing For Gobbler 100 Weekend

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – COCHRAN, Ga. – (Nov. 27, 2020) – Garrett Smith will wrap up a busy 2020 campaign by competing during Gobbler 100 weekend this Friday and Saturday at Georgia’s Cochran Motor Speedway.

Smith will be competing in the crate late model portion of the event, which pays $3,000 to the winner following a 40-lap feature on Saturday evening at the three-eighths-mile dirt oval.

Should he manage to pull his car into victory lane at the conclusion of the event, it would be Smith’s fourth victory of the season overall and his third of the year at Cochran Motor Speedway.

“We’ve been really good at Cochran all year,” said Smith, a Barry Wright Race Cars developmental driver. “The last race we won there we won our heat and led every lap of the feature, so I know we can do it again this weekend. This race is going to draw a lot of good cars, so we’ll have to be on our game, but I know my team will bring me a good car and we’re going to try and be up front when it counts.”

Smith, who also has a victory at Georgia’s Boyd’s Speedway this year, said that the chance to race at Cochran wouldn’t be possible without his fans, family and sponsors.

“I love going to Cochran because the fans are great there. They really make me feel at home,” said Smith. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the fans or without our sponsors like Atlanta Paving and Concrete, Wiley X, TMC, BKP Art, Dirt Car Lift or MPM Marketing. My parents are really supportive of me and I hope I can bring them a trophy as a post-Thanksgiving present this weekend.”

