Crazy Nascar Race Tracks

Many people lack an adrenaline rush in their average and boring lives, so they are looking for any suitable way to handle the situation. That can explain such a big popularity of all possible types of races. Even if you cannot participate, you can always watch racing to get your portion of positive vibes and adrenaline. NASCAR car races take a special place in the hearts of many viewers. And it’s not surprising, considering the high-quality level of their organization. Besides, some tracks are really crazy, so you cannot but enjoy the show to the fullest.

Pocono Raceway

The rookies who know nothing about this type of racing may think that all the tracks represent an ordinary circle, but it’s not always the case. Sometimes it comes to the most unexpected forms. Thus, this track can boast of a tricky triangle. It’s not a joke since it really has three straightaways and turns that differ from each other. People who have never visited such events before cannot stop wondering what’s going on. In fact, this track is one huge challenge for crews since sometimes it can be extremely hard to find the right strategy to handle in the specific corners. And since they all differ, drivers have to apply different approaches.

Darlington Raceway

They say that if you can handle this track, you can cope with everything. This raceway of 1,66 miles has been created for short tracks. It has an oval shape due to the pond located in the neighborhood. If you look at the pics taken by drones, you will see the whole picture and understand how complicated this track is. A crew must be skillful and careful enough to survive there. They should predict various aspects and consider them on time to stay on track until the end.

Trenton Fairgrounds Speedway

Even though nowadays it is closed, 40 years ago, this bean-shaped speedway played a crucial role in the final configuration. It can boast of many world-famous winners like AJ Foyt, Richard Petty, and others. If you want to see with your own eyes how much effort it cost the crews to handle this track, you can search for videos on the Internet.

Phoenix International Raceway

It represents a flat track located in the desert near Phoenix. Many people believe that this track has become one of the most interesting and exciting in NASCAR. And whatever time the race takes place, viewers still have a chance to get their portion of excitement and adrenaline while watching. And it was one of the most challenging tracks until 2003, so a rare crew had enough luck and experience to handle it. Nine years ago, the track was resurfaced, and the dogleg was expanded, so drivers got rid of the most difficult parts of the track. This raceway can boast of many great drivers like Kevin Harvick and others.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

It has managed to get the title of community icon for a reason. Racing at this speedway has a long history not just within the Sprint Cup since it has become home for various vehicles of different configurations. It is similar to the previous track in its flatness and length. Besides, it can boast of international flavor thanks to Canadian admirers who don’t miss an opportunity to pop in the annual Cup race.

Texas Motor Speedway

Did you know that this track is considered one of the fastest on the circuit? Drivers who are fond of speed can finally let their “demons” out and show who is a winner here. Well, and since everything takes place in Texas, it is worth remembering the special spirit that regains there. Any speedway is not only about racing but also about fans that come to watch it. And talking about Texans, they take it too personally if their guests don’t have fun at one of the greatest speedways.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

It seems this track is a twin sister of the previous one since it has the same length and facility. Nonetheless, the spa centre and the Neon Garage located in the infield made it another luxury spot. People come here to enjoy not only the exciting racing but also to participate in various events, charity, and world-class entertainment for both drivers and admirers.