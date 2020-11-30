7 Reasons Car Subscription for Speed Lovers is the Next Best Thing

Sure, for all the speed lovers out there, there is nothing quite like having your own car. However, ironically, there is nothing like feeling trapped or tied down to one. Owning and maintaining a car is nothing less than having a pet elephant. You have to manage the car parts and clean it on a regular basis to make sure that it gives you the desired speed. In case what you are doing is not enough, it will hamper the car’s performance.

So, what do you do? Being a speed lover, you might not be able to stay without a car. The solution to this problem is a car subscription.

Car subscription has become highly popular in recent times. Millennials these days aren’t for the idea of purchasing a car that requires them to pay large interest, maintenance cost, and tax. People are now open to the idea of car subscription plans to meet their needs to commute or ride a car.

In case you are wondering why you should get one, take a look at the reasons given below.

Drive Different Cars

People who love speeding tend to prefer more than one car. For them, the subscription model is the best. There are companies that will let you subscribe to a car of your choice on a monthly basis. This means that you will be able to try out a different car after a month. There is no need to stick to just one car for several years. In case a new model comes out in the market, you can try that too for a month without spending a large sum of money.

Moreover, you can change cards as per your requirements. For example, you can avail of a subscription for an SUV car if you have people coming over to visit and you have to travel with them frequently over a period of a few days. When they are gone, you can get back to your regular speedy car.

It gives you a better experience. Kyte subscription and other services make your car riding experience hassle-free. This is a good choice for people who like a variety of cars rather than just sticking to one.

No Need to Commit

Owning a car is a serious business. When you purchase a car, you are locked with a loan payment for 5-9 years. So, you might end up owing more to the bank than the car’s actual value. What’s worse is the bank technically owns the car until you pay off the entire loan money. It is quite a raw deal to be stuck to something for such a long time.

However, when you get a car subscription, you don’t have to commit. You don’t have to worry about getting trapped in unnecessary debt. You can go monthly, as well as yearly subscription plans. Hence, it comes with the greatest flexibility.

No Unpredictable Cost

When you are purchasing a car, it might be difficult to include the unexpected expenses within your budget. If you need a new windscreen, tires, bumpers, or other replacement, it might be difficult to predict the cost. Also, it is not easy to predict how often these have to be replaced. In case of a car subscription service, all service and maintenance car cost that arises is covered under the subscription cost. This way you will be able to avoid unnecessary anxiety.

Car registration, insurance, unexpected repairs, and servicing, the company where you are getting the subscription is going to sort out everything for you. So, you just have to pay the monthly subscription fee, tolls, and petrol you are using.

Doesn’t Block Your Money

You might have saved some money but now you want to get a car. Buying a car involves investing a significant amount of money. However, if you don’t buy the car, you can distribute it to get multiple assets. Then how do you get the car for your adrenaline rush? Well, through a subscription. When you are subscribed, there is zero down payment and you don’t have to pay a large sum of money. While you might still have to pay the subscription amount, it is still lower than the cost of buying a car.

Assistance and Digital Methods Are a Blessing

Think about the paperwork you had to take care of when you had to lease a car previously. However, the torture of the fat files for the car lease is a thing of the past. Today all things are done digitally and similar is the case with subscription plans. Now, you simply have to choose the speedy car that you prefer subscribing to. Everything can be done online and the car is going to be delivered to your doorstep in a day or two. These digital procedures and assistance come as a huge blessing.

No Road Tax or Insurance Headache

The best thing about a car subscription is that you will not have to worry about road taxes, insurance plans, etc. Also, you don’t have to bother paying a penalty when you are late in paying your monthly EMI.

Insurance is one of the most important things that you need to take care of when you get a car, especially if you love speed. However, when you get a subscription, you can be hassle-free.

Get a Car Even in a New City

Relocating to cities for a short period involves enough ambiguity. You have to be dependent on public transport or cabs. This can be an inconvenience for people who like to drive their own cars. Surely, it doesn’t make sense to carry your own car to a new city where you are only going to stay for a short period of time. This is when a subscription car comes to the rescue. You can get them in a new city for a time period you wish.

A car subscription for speed lovers is a hassle-free way to get a brand new car without an upfront investment. If you don’t want a long-term monetary commitment, this is the way to go.