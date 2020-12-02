2021 DAYTONA 500 to Have Limited Fan Capacity

The Tradition, Pageantry, Excitement and Drama Continues on Sunday, Feb. 14

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 2, 2020) – The 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500 will play host to a limited number of fans, but The Great American Race will – as it has since 1959 – continue the tradition of the biggest event in all of motorsports, delivering the pageantry, excitement and drama like nowhere else in the world.

The reduced venue capacity for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series opener, set for Sunday Feb. 14, as well as all events part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth (Feb. 9-14), is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for guests, NASCAR competitors, employees and the local community.

“The DAYTONA 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the DAYTONA 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX.

“The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, the Speedway will work to accommodate guests who have already purchased tickets to the 2021 DAYTONA 500. To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations. The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit. Information about your visit to Daytona International Speedway, including all ticket options and safety protocols, can be found by visiting www.DAYTONA500.com/updates or calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Tickets for the remaining Speedweeks events, and a limited number of premium and extended-stay camping packages, are still available. Fans wishing to attend are encouraged to make their plans early and secure their seats or camping experience now. Excluding the DAYTONA 500 children 12 and under are FREE in the 100 level seating and $10 in all other reserved seating. In addition to the DAYTONA 500, the rest of the fresh-look on-track Speedweeks action includes:

· Tuesday, Feb. 9: 43rd Annual Busch Clash At DAYTONA (DAYTONA Road Course under the lights)

· Wednesday, Feb. 10: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger

· Thursday, Feb. 11: Duel At DAYTONA qualifying races

· Friday, Feb. 12: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

· Saturday, Feb. 13: NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire (ARCA Menards) doubleheader



About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).