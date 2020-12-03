New Customer Spotlight | Tuned 2015 EcoBoost F150

Ideas and Inspiration Courtesy of AmericanTrucks’ Latest Interview

PAOLI, Pa. (December 2, 2020) – Aftermarket parts retailer, AmericanTrucks (AT) releases a new video as part of their ongoing “Customer Builds” series. The video features a tuned 2015 EcoBoost F150 with a 6-inch lift and 35” tires. AT host Justin Dugan sits down for a virtual chat with Pennsylvania resident, Trey Beaver for the inside scoop on all his upgrades. Viewers can head to Trey’s build page at AmericanTrucks.com for a complete breakdown of all his mods, along with additional images and information.

AT host, Justin Dugan begins the virtual meet-up by commenting on the “absolute perfect stance” of this 2.7 EcoBoost F150. In Trey’s opinion, his rig was transformed with the addition of 35” tires and –44 offset Fuels. This was done shortly after he leveled up his stock F150 lift to a 6-inch Superlift. Other key upgrades include a roll up bed cover, a grill with 2-inch LED light bars, front and rear bumpers, and LED license plate bulbs. Trey’s enthusiasm comes through whether he’s talking about color-matching his bumpers, his tuner, his steps, or his plans for future upgrades. All-in-all, this customer spotlight provides a wealth of motivation for F150 owners looking for their next project.

Viewers can check out the build pages at AmericanTrucks.com to see more of Trey’s lifted 2.7. This includes additional images and a full breakdown of all his mods. AT’s spotlight video series features real projects from around the country. Customers get a chance to show off their rigs while providing ideas and inspiration to fellow truck owners. AT plans to continue the series with more videos in the works.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/ford-f150-builds-profiles.html?imageid=454294&from=0

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.