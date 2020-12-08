3 Tips for Becoming a Better Defensive Driver

Everyone remembers the first time they were allowed to hit the road. The possibilities were endless. Being 16 years old and free was one of the best things that ever happened to anyone. The world was your oyster. But, the sad truth is, you most likely were prepared for that freedom. It’s not because you as a person, but the skill handed to you was not just a skill but a responsibility.

Hundreds of people die every year from car accidents. Families have been ripped apart because of responsibility and lack of attention. It would be best if you didn’t have to worry about what other people will do so when you are behind the wheel. After all, it is your life in someone else’s hands. Lucky for you, there are some tips to make sure you are as defensive as possible when behind the wheel.

Choose a Safe Car

You can’t put a price on human life, so buying a vehicle that you know will provide the safest environment for you and your family to hit the road in will be essential. Often, SUVs and trucks are the safest options because they are more significant than most vehicles, so if in an accident, they will maintain their structure.

That being said, SUVs and trucks are much more expensive than smaller compact cars, but the price tag of safety is well worth it. Also, smaller cars are very safe and reliable, but they also would cost more than your average vehicle. Just make sure you choose a safe car for you and your family.

Distance Between Vehicles

It is easy to forget how close you are to trailing someone on the road, but the truth is, most accidents occur from people following too closely to one another. It is required to keep a four-car or more distance between you and the person in front of you. Unfortunately, this rule is scarcely enforced, and therefore it is easy to rear-end the person in front of you.

All it takes is one little swerve or weave to cause an accident if you are that close to someone. Keeping a safe distance between cars and being cautious behind the wheel are two giant steps towards becoming a more defensive driver.

Making Sure You are in the Right State of Mind

Being under the influence of anything while operating a vehicle is highly illegal and extremely dangerous. Still, another thing that flys a little more under the radar is driving while tired. If you wake up and feel a bit extra sluggish that morning, make sure you grab a shower and a coffee cup before heading to work.

Studies have shown that driving while tired is just as dangerous as driving while drunk. Many accidents occur when the offending driver is drowsy.

People are going to make their own decisions. Whether that is to make sure they have a cup of coffee and a shower in the morning to wake themselves up or drive drowsy. It may even be that they have had a couple of drinks at the bar and decide they are OK to go home. This being said, their choices should not be able to affect your life.

Conclusion

It is a mutual respect that people share that makes humanity what it is. But, sometimes, people break this respect and put other people’s lives in danger. Having the ability to avoid this danger is extremely valuable. Don’t be why someone loses their family, and be safe on the road to make sure you don’t lose yours.