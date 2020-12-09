NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Ty Majeski held off Derek Thorn to win Sunday’s 300-lap super late model stock car race held annually at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. This was Majeski’s first Snowball Derby title in seven attempts. But you don’t have to try seven times to improve your winning percentage by using a global online casino and slots reviews aggregator at MyCasinoIndex.
“I can’t even describe this feeling. Man, this is so cool” said Majeski in victory lane.
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott had to come through the Last Chance qualifying race to make the event. Elliott a two-time Derby winner (2011, 2015) finished third.
“Fortunately, we had a really good race and a clean race, too,” Elliott said. “We got the car a little better this morning, but I still think we can improve. It was not the Saturday we were wanting to have. But at the same time, I haven’t raced (Super Late Models) in a long time.”
NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2009, 2017 race winner Kyle Busch finished in seventh.
Other NASCAR series drivers in the top-10 were Chandler Smith in fourth, and Grant Enfinger in eighth place. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie Derek Kraus finished 15th. The 2019 event winner Travis Braden finished in 13th place.
The first controlled competition caution was on lap 91, and the field was frozen. The teams can make tire and adjustments.
The running order during the caution was Thorn, Busch, Casey Roderick, Cole Butcher, Stephen Nasse, Chase Elliott, Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, Corey Heim, and Hunter Robbins rounded out the top-10.
Another controlled competition caution was on lap 195. Thorn was the leader, Nasse second, Chandler Smith third, Ty Majesk fourth, and Cole Butcher fifth. Elliott was running eight and Busch ninth.
On lap 204 Hunter Robbins, Roderick, Michael Atwell, Heim and several others were involved in an accident.
The drivers pitted for the final time on lap 278.
Race Results:
1. Ty Majeski
2. Derek Thorn
3. Chase Elliott
4. Chandler Smith
5. Kaden Honeycutt
6. Cole Butcher
7. Kyle Busch
8. Grant Enfinger
9. Derek Griffith
10. Kyle Plott
11. Corey Heim
12. Jeremy Doss
13. Travis Braden
14. Daniel Dye
15. Derek Kraus
16. Cayden Lapcevich
17. Jeremy Pate
18. John DeAngelis
19. Matt Craig
20. Paul Shafer Jr
21. Augie Grill
22. Kyle Sieg
23. Ross Kenseth
24. Jake Garcia
25. Boris Jurkovic
26. Dan Fredrickson
27. Jesse Dutilly
28. Casey Roderick
29. Stephen Nasse
30. Michael Atwell
31. Hunter Robbins
32. Chris Davidson
33. Preston Peltier
34. Bubba Pollard
35. Logan Boyett
36. Mason Diaz
The race format has varied between 100, 200, and 300 laps and a late caution flag can extend the race beyond the 300-lap format. The past ten previous event winners are:
2019 Travis Braden
2018 Noah Gragson
2017 Kyle Busch
2016 Christian Eckes
2015 Chase Elliott
2014 John Hunter Nemechek
2013 Erik Jones
2012 Erik Jones
2011 Chase Elliott (Youngest winner in Snowball Derby history)
2010 Johanna Long
2009 Kyle Busch
