Majeski wins the Snowball Derby

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Ty Majeski held off Derek Thorn to win Sunday's 300-lap super late model stock car race held annually at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. This was Majeski's first Snowball Derby title in seven attempts.

“I can’t even describe this feeling. Man, this is so cool” said Majeski in victory lane.

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott had to come through the Last Chance qualifying race to make the event. Elliott a two-time Derby winner (2011, 2015) finished third.

“Fortunately, we had a really good race and a clean race, too,” Elliott said. “We got the car a little better this morning, but I still think we can improve. It was not the Saturday we were wanting to have. But at the same time, I haven’t raced (Super Late Models) in a long time.”

NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2009, 2017 race winner Kyle Busch finished in seventh.

Other NASCAR series drivers in the top-10 were Chandler Smith in fourth, and Grant Enfinger in eighth place. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie Derek Kraus finished 15th. The 2019 event winner Travis Braden finished in 13th place.

The first controlled competition caution was on lap 91, and the field was frozen. The teams can make tire and adjustments.

The running order during the caution was Thorn, Busch, Casey Roderick, Cole Butcher, Stephen Nasse, Chase Elliott, Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, Corey Heim, and Hunter Robbins rounded out the top-10.

Another controlled competition caution was on lap 195. Thorn was the leader, Nasse second, Chandler Smith third, Ty Majesk fourth, and Cole Butcher fifth. Elliott was running eight and Busch ninth.

On lap 204 Hunter Robbins, Roderick, Michael Atwell, Heim and several others were involved in an accident.

The drivers pitted for the final time on lap 278.

Race Results:

1. Ty Majeski

2. Derek Thorn

3. Chase Elliott

4. Chandler Smith

5. Kaden Honeycutt

6. Cole Butcher

7. Kyle Busch

8. Grant Enfinger

9. Derek Griffith

10. Kyle Plott

11. Corey Heim

12. Jeremy Doss

13. Travis Braden

14. Daniel Dye

15. Derek Kraus

16. Cayden Lapcevich

17. Jeremy Pate

18. John DeAngelis

19. Matt Craig

20. Paul Shafer Jr

21. Augie Grill

22. Kyle Sieg

23. Ross Kenseth

24. Jake Garcia

25. Boris Jurkovic

26. Dan Fredrickson

27. Jesse Dutilly

28. Casey Roderick

29. Stephen Nasse

30. Michael Atwell

31. Hunter Robbins

32. Chris Davidson

33. Preston Peltier

34. Bubba Pollard

35. Logan Boyett

36. Mason Diaz

The race format has varied between 100, 200, and 300 laps and a late caution flag can extend the race beyond the 300-lap format. The past ten previous event winners are:

2019 Travis Braden

2018 Noah Gragson

2017 Kyle Busch

2016 Christian Eckes

2015 Chase Elliott

2014 John Hunter Nemechek

2013 Erik Jones

2012 Erik Jones

2011 Chase Elliott (Youngest winner in Snowball Derby history)

2010 Johanna Long

2009 Kyle Busch