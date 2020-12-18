ARCA Menards East 2021 Schedule Finalized

Eight Races Set, Includes Three Combination Races with ARCA Menards Series

Temperance, MI – (December 18, 2020) – The schedule for the ARCA Menards Series East has been finalized, with eight dates on the calendar including three combination races with the ARCA Menards Series. Those races will pay championship points for both series.

The East opener is set for Monday, February 8 at New Smyrna Speedway.

The highlights –

The East series will have back-to-back races in Florida with the opener at New Smyrna followed by the second race of the season on Saturday, February 27 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola.

Stand-alone East races will also be held on consecutive weekends at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and Dover International Speedway in May, and a first-time event at Southern National Speedway on Saturday, June 12.

The East season will conclude with three consecutive combination races with the ARCA Menards Series, at Iowa Speedway in July, The Milwaukee Mile in August, and the finale at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

All races will be streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and televised on a delayed basis on NBCSN, with broadcast dates to be released at a later date.

2021 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date Track Location

Mon., 2-8 New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna Beach, FL

Sat., 2-27 Five Flags Speedway Pensacola, FL

Sat., 5-8 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, TN

Fri., 5-14 Dover International Speedway Dover, DE

Sat., 6-12 Southern National Speedway Kenly, NC

Sat., 7-24 Iowa Speedway* Newton, IA

Sun., 8-29 The Milwaukee Mile* West Allis, WI

Thurs., 9-16 Bristol Motor Speedway* Bristol, TN

*Combination race with ARCA Menards Series

All dates are tentative and subject to change.