Crawford Sprinkler Joins Mullins Racing As Primary Sponsor For Daytona ARCA Race

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Mullins Racing will have a completely new look when the team rolls into Daytona International Speedway for the ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Feb. 13.

Team owner and driver Willie Mullins announced today that Crawford Sprinkler Co. of Raleigh has joined the team as primary sponsor of the No. 3 Mullins Racing Chevrolet for the ARCA Menards Series season opener at the World Center of Racing.

Crawford Sprinkler Co. of Raleigh joins CorvetteParts.net as a major sponsor of Mullins Racing for the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire.

Mullins explained that the partnership is the result of a long-term relationship with Crawford Sprinkler Co. of Raleigh President Ian Snider that dates back to their time racing against each other in the Sports Car Club of America.

“This is a long-term relationship from back in my road racing days with SCCA,” Mullins explained. “Ian is a long-time friend and customer here at the shop. We used to take care of his road course car that he purchased from Richard Childress Racing.

“Back in 2016 he was a small sponsor and gave us a little bit of help and then this year we happened to start talking about things and he saw our new Chevrolet race car. He is a big, big fan of Chevrolet, so he decided to come on board for Daytona.”

Crawford Sprinkler was established in Atlanta, Ga., in 1919. Upon expansion in 1930, the company soon branched into several cities, including Charlotte, N.C. Crawford Sprinkler Co. of Raleigh was established in 1965 when the Charlotte branch was sold to each regional manager. As a family owned and oriented business, the company has developed into the leading fire sprinkler specialist in Eastern North Carolina, and is now licensed from Georgia to Maryland.

To find out more about Crawford Sprinkler Co. of Raleigh, visit www.crawfordsprinkler.com.

“I’ve known Willie for a long time and I know they put their blood, sweat and tears into running these superspeedways,” said Snider. “I want to see them continue to compete and try and be competitive. We’ve gone to the Daytona race the last several years and I’m just looking forward to seeing them compete and spending some time with them at the race track.”

As part of the new partnership with Crawford Sprinkler Co. of Raleigh, the No. 3 Mullins Racing Chevrolet will sport the same black and red design at Daytona International Speedway that Snider campaigned during his time racing with the SCCA.

“That’s the scheme I’ve been running since I first started racing back in 2010. We’ve got several cars running that similar scheme,” Snider explained. “That’s the scheme we’ve always run. Hendrick Motorsports is putting together a couple of their road course cars for me and they’ll be done in the same scheme. It’s our company colors and we’re going to be proud to see them on track.

“I think it’ll be fun for all of our employees to participate in that.”

For Mullins, being able to represent brands like Crawford Sprinkler Co. of Raleigh and CorvetteParts.net at Daytona International Speedway is a dream come true and helps relieve a lot of the stress involved with competing in such a major event.

“It takes a lot of stress off of us because we’re able to focus more on our car instead of worrying about looking for sponsors,” said Mullins. “It’s such a relief that we get to be focused on the car and move forward with partners like Crawford Sprinkler and CorvetteParts.net and have the possibility to work with them again down the road.”

The No. 3 Mullins Racing Chevrolet carries sponsorship support from Crawford Sprinkler of Raleigh, CorvetteParts.net, Crow Wing Recycling, CW Metals, Bugsy’s Auto, Snap On by Timmy Brann and Dinah Marie Photography.

For more information on Mullins Racing, please visit mullinsracing.net, like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mullinsracing and follow them on Twitter at @mullins_racing.