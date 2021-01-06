ARCA Menards Series Announces Broadcast and Start Times for All 2021 Events

Eight races on FS1 and 12 on MAVTV

Temperance, Mich. (January 6, 2021) – The ARCA Menards Series has announced its television schedule for the 2021 season, with each of its 20 races slated for live broadcast. FS1 will carry eight broadcasts, with the remaining 12 shown on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The highlights –

The season opens at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 13 at DAYTONA International Speedway live on FS1. Other races on FS1 include events at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, Kansas Speedway on May 1, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 4, Pocono Raceway on June 25, and the series’ first race at Watkins Glen since 2001 on August 6.

The twelve-race MAVTV schedule kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, March 12 at Phoenix Raceway. The Sioux Chief Showdown opens at Toledo Speedway live on MAVTV on May 22, followed by four consecutive Saturday night races, starting July 10 at Elko Speedway, July 17 at Berlin Raceway, July 24 at Iowa Speedway, and July 31 at Winchester Speedway.

MAVTV will carry both ends of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway and the Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 20 and 22, as well as the August 29 race at The Milwaukee Mile, the Labor Day Weekend race at the DuQuoin State Fair, and the annual Fall Classic on October 3 at Salem Speedway.

FS1 will televise three Sioux Chief Showdown races, including the series-within-a-series’ penultimate race at Bristol on Thursday, September 16.

For the first time in its history, MAVTV will be the exclusive home for the overall ARCA Menards Series championship finale at Kansas Speedway on October 23.

The complete 2021 ARCA Menards Series television schedule –

DATE RACE NETWORK START TIME (ET) Sat, Feb 13 Daytona FS1 1:30 PM Fri, Mar 12 Phoenix MAVTV 7:30 PM Sat, Apr 24 Talladega FS1 1:00 PM Sat, May 01 Kansas FS1 1:30 PM Sat, May 22 Toledo MAVTV 8:00 PM Sat, May 29 Charlotte FS1 7:00 PM Fri, Jun 04 Mid-Ohio FS1 6:00 PM Fri, Jun 25 Pocono FS1 6:00 PM Sat, Jul 10 Elko MAVTV 10:00 PM Sat, Jul 17 Berlin MAVTV 8:00 PM Sat, Jul 24 Iowa MAVTV 9:00 PM Sat, Jul 31 Winchester MAVTV 8:00 PM Fri, Aug 06 Watkins Glen FS1 6:00 PM Fri, Aug 20 Michigan MAVTV 6:00 PM Sun, Aug 22 Springfield MAVTV 2:30 PM Sun, Aug 29 Milwaukee MAVTV 3:00 PM Sun, Sep 05 DuQuoin MAVTV 9:00 PM Thu, Sep 16 Bristol FS1 6:30 PM Sat., Oct 02 Salem MAVTV 8:00 PM Sat, Oct 23 Kansas MAVTV 7:00 PM

The complete Sioux Chief Showdown schedule will be released on Thursday, January 7.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will also carry ARCA Menards Series races. Races that air on MAVTV will be live on TrackPass and those that air on FS1 will be available on delay.

Start times for ARCA Menards Series East and West races as well as broadcast details will be released at a later date.